The longest-tenured coach in Dubuque Fighting Saints history has taken a new position in European professional hockey.
Oliver David, who spent three seasons as an assistant and four as head coach in Dubuque, recently signed a contract to coach at the prestigious Red Bull Salzburg of the International Central European Hockey League. The 44-year-old served as an assistant at EHC Biel-Bienne of Switzerland’s top professional league for the past two seasons.
“Coaching Dubuque and competing in the USHL prepared me for the pros,” David said in a release from the Saints. “I didn’t necessarily know at the time if I was capable of it, but I would like to think I was able to add value throughout the club and community during my time with Biel/Bienne in Switzerland.
Recommended for you
“As I prepare for the next challenge of joining Red Bull Salzburg as their new head coach, I know I will lean heavily on lessons learned throughout my seven seasons working in Dubuque.”
This season, David served as interim head coach at Biel-Bienne when Antii Tormanen left the team to undergo cancer treatment. David led Biel-Bienne to a semifinal sweep of the ZSC Lions before dropping a seventh and deciding game to Geneve-Servette in the championship round.
David served as an assistant in Dubuque under Matt Shaw and Jason Lammers from 2014-16 before accepting a position with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. He returned to Dubuque a year later for a four-year run as head coach and posted a 111-83-28 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.