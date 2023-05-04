The longest-tenured coach in Dubuque Fighting Saints history has taken a new position in European professional hockey.

Oliver David, who spent three seasons as an assistant and four as head coach in Dubuque, recently signed a contract to coach at the prestigious Red Bull Salzburg of the International Central European Hockey League. The 44-year-old served as an assistant at EHC Biel-Bienne of Switzerland’s top professional league for the past two seasons.

