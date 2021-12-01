EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Over the last five seasons, the East Dubuque and Cuba City girls basketball teams have been two of the tri-state area’s most successful programs.
The Cubans have compiled a record dating back to the 2017 season of 80-35, while the Warriors have gone 89-37 over that same time frame.
It seemed right that the teams separated by only 15 miles across state lines finally settled it on the court.
This one belonged to the visitors from Wisconsin from the very start.
The Cubans used a lightning-quick offensive start and a swarming defense to overwhelm the Warriors, 64-30, on Tuesday at East Dubuque High School.
“The girls just worked hard,” first-year Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “We gave them a couple things that we wanted them to focus on and they did exactly what we wanted them to do. No doubt East Dubuque played hard and they will keep getting better, but I was really excited about the way we worked.”
Camryn Strauser’s layup early in the first quarter cut the deficit to 4-2, but that was as close as East Dubuque could get all night.
Cuba City (1-1) went on a 21-0 run from that point behind freshman Ella Vosberg’s eight first-quarter points to take a commanding 25-2 lead after 8 minutes of play. Maddison Carl capped it off, forcing a turnover and taking it the length of the court for a basket at the buzzer.
That play signified the Cubans’ relentless defensive effort over a first quarter in which they quickly closed the passing lanes and made it nearly impossible for the Warriors to rotate the ball.
Derby attributed his team’s defensive prowess to the players’ willingness to adapt to the game plan.
“Effort,” he said. “The girls are buying in and doing what we ask and that’s all we can hope for. They are hard workers and that’s no surprise to anybody, but it paid off for them tonight and that’s fun to see.”
Down, 43-8, at halftime, the Warriors (1-4) came out of the break with a much better second half.
Anna Berryman, East Dubuque’s lone senior, scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the game’s final 16 minutes.
East Dubuque outscored Cuba City, 22-21, in the second half.
But the Cubans’ balanced scoring attack was far too much to overcome.
Cuba City saw 10 different players record baskets. Vosberg led the way with 14 points, Jenna Dailey added 10, Olivia Olson nine, and Maddison Carl notched eight points.
Carl said her team’s hot start gave them a big boost against an unfamiliar opponent.
“Lots of confidence,” she said. “It really boosts our confidence and gives us more momentum throughout the game to play harder and take every shot like it counts.”
With a fairly young group of only three seniors, Derby said this victory will benefit his team heading into conference play.
“A lot of our girls, that’s their first win at the varsity level, which is always fun for them,” he said. Now we turn our attention to Darlington; they are a good team and that will be a fun little checkpoint for us.”