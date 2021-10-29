Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas runs during the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet in Waterloo earlier this month. Klapatauskas and the Rams will compete at the Iowa Class 4A state meet today in Fort Dodge.
Leah Klapatauskas doesn’t offer a glamorous explanation for why the Dubuque Senior girls cross country team made it to state in what appeared to be a rebuilding season.
The Rams graduated five of the seven runners from a squad that finished sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall. Today, they will toe the line in Fort Dodge as the No. 11-ranked team in the state with two freshmen, two sophomores, a junior and two seniors.
“Us coming together at the end of the season isn’t just luck,” said Klapatauskas, a sophomore ranked No. 18 in the state who finished seventh in a 5K time of 18:48.5 at the state qualifying meet last week in Cedar Rapids. “It just shows how hard we’ve been working since the start of the summer, and it’s so cool how we get to show that on the state platform and represent Dubuque.
“I’m grateful for all the hard work my teammates have been putting in. We came into this season with the mindset of improving every single race and that would get us where we wanted to be. As cliché as it sounds — and who knows who all believed at the time — it worked.”
As freshmen last fall, Klapatauskas and Kaitlyn Miller finished 40th and 56th at the state meet, and head coach Louie Fischer relied on the duo as cornerstones for this season. Both earned individual spots in this year’s state meet by finishing in the top 10 at the state qualifier. Miller took ninth in 19:21.46.
Claire Hoyer and Emily Gorton made immediate impacts as freshmen, finishing 11th in 19:32.86 and 14th in 19:37.83 in Cedar Rapids last week. Both entered Senior after decorated runs at the junior high level.
And a pair of seniors — Jayda Gooch and Emma Chambers — with a grand total of three seasons of cross country experience also stepped up. Gooch placed 21st at the qualifier, and first-year runner Chambers took 33rd.
Georgia Harms, a junior coming off a breakthrough track season, has run in the Rams’ No. 2 slot most of this fall but had an off-day at the state qualifier.
“It’s been really neat to see the way this group has come together,” said Fischer, who will take a team to state for the sixth consecutive season and for the 10th time since taking over the program in 2008.
“There’s no secret to their success. All seven of them were the mainstays every morning this summer. They had a willingness to do what a lot of people don’t want to do. It’s not glamorous. You just have to put in the work.”