CARSON MICHELS
Bellevue Marquette • Senior • Guard
Vitals — Season averages of 29.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game; Second-leading scorer in all of Iowa before season ended in playoff opener; Iowa Class 1A all-state second team; All-Tri Rivers Conference East first team.
Breakdown — Michels was the definition of a player who did it all. At 6-foot-2, he was a remarkable rebounder for a guard and lifted the Mohawks on many occasions, putting up video game numbers often against two defenders every time he touched the ball. Marquette averaged 53 points per game — with Michels, on average, accounting for 30 of them every contest.
DECLAN SCHEMMEL
East Dubuque • Senior • Guard
Vitals — Season averages of 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game; Finished with 1,090 career points and a program-best 313 career steals; Named Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division’s first-ever Player of the Year.
Breakdown — Schemmel was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter for East Dubuque, and he was on pace to become the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer before the pandemic forced a shortened senior season — one in which he powered the Warriors to a 16-0 mark in the conference and 17-1 overall. He plans to continue his career at Loras College.
JACK MISKY
Cuba City • Senior • Forward
Vitals — Season averages of 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 steals per game; Became part of the first brother-sister combo in Cuba City history to each top 1,000 career points with sister Elizabeth; Wisconsin Division 4 all-state first team; All-SWAL first team.
Breakdown — When leading scorer and Division I talent Brayden Dailey went down with a wrist injury, Misky answered the call and became the elite scorer the Cubans relied on in a 21-3 season. In a team heavy with stars, Misky stood out. He will continue his track & field career at UW-Milwaukee.
CARTER LANCASTER
Darlington • Senior • Forward
Vitals — Season averages of 19 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game; Finished with more than 1,600 career points and passed his father, Aaron, for second in program history; Wisconsin Division 4 all-state first team; All-SWAL first team.
Breakdown — Lancaster sits only behind National Football League wide receiver Alex Erickson as the school’s all-time leading scorer, and he passed his dad on the list this season — a trying one in which his father lost his battle with cancer. Lancaster led the Redbirds to the SWAL championship, and while still undecided, he’s received college offers from Western Illinois and Division II Northern State.
DYLAN JOHNSON
Western Dubuque • Senior • Forward
Vitals — Season averages of 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game; Finished 11th in Class 3A with 54 made 3-pointers and ranked third with 151 defensive rebounds; Iowa Class 3A all-state third team; Unanimous All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team.
Breakdown — Johnson was a special big man for the Bobcats, a 6-foot-6 threat who was silky smooth from beyond the arc. But he also found plenty of success in driving to the basket and was a pivotal reason the program returned to the Iowa state tournament for the first time in nine years. He’ll continue his career at NAIA Morningside College next season.
ADAM LARSON
Fennimore • Senior • Forward
Vitals — Season averages of 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and a state-best 4.6 blocks per game; Closed his career as the all-time leading scorer in Fennimore High history with 1,736 points; Wisconsin Division 4 all-state first team; Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Player of the Year.
Breakdown — At a towering 6-foot-9, Larson imposed his will on numerous players who dared challenge him in the lane. Whether it was using his defensive prowess in blocking shots, or scoring on the offensive end, Larson was dominant. He’ll continue his career on scholarship at NCAA D-I Southeast Missouri State.
JIM BONIFAS
Dubuque Senior • Senior • Center
Vitals — Season averages of 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1 assist per game; Ranked 18th in Class 4A with 138 rebounds; Scored 52 points in three substate games to power the Rams back to state; All-Mississippi Valley Conference first team.
Breakdown — When it came down to crunch time, the Rams called on ‘Big Jim.’ Bonifas was a man playing among boys in the post this season, powering his way to key buckets and rebounds throughout Senior’s nine-game winning streak that took the team back to the Iowa state tournament. Bonifas will continue his football career as a lineman at Iowa State this fall.