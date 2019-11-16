CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Throughout her stellar prep volleyball career, Jada Wills had always dreamed of playing in the final match of the season.
When she finally took that stage on Friday, Dyersville Beckman’s standout senior outside did everything in her power to keep her team on top.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rewarded Wills’ stellar play with the Class 2A tournament’s top honor for an individual player: captain of the all-tournament team.
Western Christian, however, rewarded itself with its second straight championship.
Macay Van’t Hul and Ally Postma tied for a match-high 15 kills, and the top-seeded Wolfpack stormed back after dropping Set 1 to defeat No. 2 Beckman in four sets, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16, at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The last time Western Christian missed the tournament, none of the players in Friday’s final were alive. That’s also the last time the Trailblazers (42-9) made it to the title match.
Beckman became the latest to fall prey to the Wolfpack’s strong tradition. Wills became the first Blazer to earn the tournament captain honor, but she’d happily trade that award for the trophy Western Christian hoisted in the end.
“Definitely sadness. I’d rather have a championship for my team because my team deserves it,” said Wills, who spent her first three seasons at Dubuque Hempstead before transferring to Beckman this year. She finished with 13 kills in her final match along with 18 digs and two aces. Next year she’ll compete at Drake on an NCAA Division I scholarship. “It’s definitely the most fun, most exciting, most successful (season) I’ve had. I wanted that championship. It’s a bittersweet ending, but that’s OK. I know they’ll be back next year and possibly get here again.”
The win for Western Christian (41-5) pushes Wolfpack coach Tammi Verbeek to a state-record 12th championship. In her 21st season at the helm, Verbeek has steered this team to 19 straight state tournament appearances. She surpassed former Dubuque Wahlert coach Tom Keating for the record.
“The only thing I’m happy about is that I beat Tom Keating because I lost to him twice at the state championship as a player,” said Verbeek, chuckling during an emotional postgame interview for her. Wahlert took down Verbeek and the Wolfpack back in the 1990 and 1991 championships. “It’s special to think that over all the years of me playing, and the girls I’ve coached — but it’s not about me. It’s not because I’m something so special. It’s the culture of Western Christian volleyball.”
Joining Wills on the all-tournament team were sophomore teammate Kiersten Schmitt, the Wolfpack’s Van’t Hul, Tori Wynja and Olivia Granstra, Osage’s Paige Kisley and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Morgan Middleton.
Schmitt’s play helped Beckman storm past Western Christian in the opener. Seven of her team-high 15 kills came in Set 1, with back-to-back putdowns capping a six-point Blazers run to clinch the first set.
The loss seemed to ignite the Wolfpack, who raced out to a 12-3 lead at the start of Set 2. Beckman battled back within 20-16 but no closer, as Western Christian closed out the frame with a 3-1 run to even the match at a set apiece.
The Blazers appeared to regain control in Set 3, with Wills serving back-to-back aces for an 8-3 lead. The Wolfpack eventually overtook the Blazers with a 5-0 run and a 16-14 lead. From there, the two teams played to five more ties in Set 3.
Van’t Hul and Emma Westphal traded kills to put Western Christian at set point, 24-22. Wills sided out with an off-speed kill and then served Beckman back in front, 25-24. The Wolfpack staved off set point on another kill from Westphal and pushed back in front on a Blazers error.
Even after a service error brought the Blazers back to a 26-all tie, another Westphal kill put her team back to set point, and Sienna Moss finished Set 3 by winning a joust at the net on the next play.
After Postma, Van’t Hul and Westphal teamed up for four straight kills and a 6-3 lead at the start of Set 4, Beckman couldn’t get back in the match. The Wolfpack built their lead to 19-11, forcing the Blazers to use their final timeout, and Beckman couldn’t string enough points together to close the gap.
Three straight Blazer errors pushed Western Christian to match point, and Wynja capped the win three plays later with a kill on the right side.
“I really think it came down to us not being able to keep our offensive flow going,” said Beckman coach Todd Troutman. “We couldn’t consistently pass the ball, which meant we couldn’t run a consistent offense, and that’s the undoing tonight.”
Seniors Paige McDermott and Chloe Ungs finished with nine and eight kills, respectively, for the Blazers while sophomore libero Olivia Hogan had a match-high 21 digs. Beckman finished with more digs, aces and blocks than the Wolfpack, but Christian won the battle at the net with 64 kills to the Blazers’ 47.
It pales in comparison to Western Christian’s streak, but Beckman is in the midst of its own historic run. This year marked a school record third straight time the Blazers made it to state. They’ve advanced one step further in the tournament each season.
Wills hasn’t been in Dyersville very long, but Troutman said her play is a major reason Beckman’s run continues.
The tournament’s top individual honor — while bittersweet — was also well-deserved.
“She’s a phenomenal player and it was so much fun to watch her show her skills on the big stage like this,” Troutman said. “She performed outstandingly and all credit goes to her.”