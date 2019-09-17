Western Dubuque solidified its spot atop the Iowa Associated Press Class 3A football rankings.
The Bobcats (3-0) added three more first-place votes and earned six total, holding an 87-80 edge over No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) — which received the other three first-place votes.
The rest of the top five remained the same, with North Scott (3-0) at No. 3, followed by Solon (3-0) and Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-0).
Western Dubuque hosts North Scott on Friday in a rematch from last season, when the Bobcats lost to the Lancers in the regular season, but won in the playoffs on the way to the state championship game.
Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) remained at No. 2 in Class A with 76 points, 14 behind unanimous No. 1 Britt West Hancock (3-0). St. Ansgar (3-0) is No. 3, followed by North Tama (3-0) and Sloan Westwood (3-0).
Ed-Co plays at North Linn on Friday. The Lynx are the top team receiving votes in Class 1A.
The other No. 1-ranked teams were West Des Moines Valley (3-0) in Class 4A, Waukon (3-0) in 2A, West Sioux (3-0) in 1A and Don Bosco (3-0) in 8-man.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Highland 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White registered a team-high 15 kills, two aces and 16 digs as the Timberwolves swept the Cardinals, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19.
Orangeville 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Elaina Martin had six digs for Warren as the Warriors fell to Orangeville, 25-13, 25-13.