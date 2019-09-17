Western Dubuque solidified its spot atop the Iowa Associated Press Class 3A football rankings.

The Bobcats (3-0) added three more first-place votes and earned six total, holding an 87-80 edge over No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0) — which received the other three first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with North Scott (3-0) at No. 3, followed by Solon (3-0) and Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-0).

Western Dubuque hosts North Scott on Friday in a rematch from last season, when the Bobcats lost to the Lancers in the regular season, but won in the playoffs on the way to the state championship game.

Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) remained at No. 2 in Class A with 76 points, 14 behind unanimous No. 1 Britt West Hancock (3-0). St. Ansgar (3-0) is No. 3, followed by North Tama (3-0) and Sloan Westwood (3-0).

Ed-Co plays at North Linn on Friday. The Lynx are the top team receiving votes in Class 1A.

The other No. 1-ranked teams were West Des Moines Valley (3-0) in Class 4A, Waukon (3-0) in 2A, West Sioux (3-0) in 1A and Don Bosco (3-0) in 8-man.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Highland 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White registered a team-high 15 kills, two aces and 16 digs as the Timberwolves swept the Cardinals, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19.

Orangeville 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Elaina Martin had six digs for Warren as the Warriors fell to Orangeville, 25-13, 25-13.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.