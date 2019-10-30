Dubuque Hempstead had its back against the wall, just eight points away from a season-ending loss.
Corinne Meier and Ashley Glennon took over, and kept the Mustangs’ state tournament hopes alive.
Meier had three kills and two aces down the stretch, and Glennon added three more kills as Iowa Class 5A No. 11-ranked Hempstead scored 13 of the final 15 points and ousted Linn-Mar, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-9, in a Class 5A regional semifinal on Tuesday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“I don’t like to lose, and I don’t like seeing people sad,” said Meier, who finished with a match-high 24 kills. “I really kept the seniors in mind. I don’t want them to finish on a bad note. I want them to finish with a bang.”
Glennon added eight total kills as the Mustangs improved to 20-13 overall. Hempstead will face No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (33-2) in Monday’s regional final in Iowa City.
After Hempstead won the first two sets and Linn-Mar (18-18) rallied back to force a fifth set, Hempstead found itself staring at a 7-2 deficit as coach Jacque Arensdorf called timeout.
“We just reminded them that defense is what got us here, and defense is what will get us to the finish line,” Arensdorf said. “They just got a calmness, remembered where they needed to go on defense, got focused, and got back in the game.”
Meier had two kills and teamed with Leah Moeller for a block coming out of the timeout as Hempstead crept back within 7-6 and forced a Linn-Mar timeout. Meier again registered a kill coming out of a break, this time to tie it, before Emily Strauss’ kill ended the 5-0 run and put the Lions back in front.
“We realized if we lose this, we’re done. There’s no more,” Meier said.
Glennon gave the Mustangs their first lead of the set, 9-8. Meier followed with consecutive aces, and Glennon’s block and a Linn-Mar error put the Mustangs in front, 13-8.
A Hempstead error gave serve back to the Lions, but Glennon registered back-to-back kills to end the match.
“We really talked about coming together as a team and communicating, because that would get rid of those silly mistakes,” Glennon said. “We just really brought it all together and everybody knew what was happening.”
Hempstead took a 15-4 lead in the first set before Linn-Mar rallied back. Glennon’s block sealed a 25-21 victory.
The Lions tried to assert control early in the second set, but Hempstead responded with a 6-0 run — spearheaded by Hempstead’s block combo of Becca Lockwood and Morgan Hawkins, who registered five blocks each.
“They are some of the best blockers in 5A, and some of the best blockers in our conference,” Arensdorf said. “They are very aggressive at the net and they are definitely a force to be reckoned with.”
But, after Hempstead took a 13-7 lead, the Mustangs and Lions swapped errors before consecutive kills from Glennon and Hawkins gave Hempstead a 21-15 edge. Laney Herman added a kill, and a pair of Linn-Mar errors set up Megan Hammerand’s set-clinching kill.
Neither team could build more than a three-point lead in the third set until Linn-Mar rattled off four straight points to take a 19-14 lead and force a Mustangs timeout. The Lions extended the run to 6-0 on the other side of the timeout, but Lockwood and Hawkins combined for three more blocks as the Mustangs battled back within 24-20. Strauss’ kill gave Linn-Mar the set, 25-20.
Errors began to haunt the Mustangs in the third set, and the Lions seemingly answered every Hempstead point with two of their own in building a 19-11 lead. But an error gave serve back to Hempstead, and Sydney Paulsen served three straight points, including an ace, to get back within 19-15. But Strauss recorded the final two kills for Linn-Mar as the Lions forced the fifth set with a 25-18 win.