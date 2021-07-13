If Monday was any indication, a potential state tournament rematch between Dubuque Hempstead and Pleasant Valley would be a welcome sight.
The Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Spartans outlasted the sixth-ranked Mustangs, 4-3, in a 13-inning marathon in the first game of a doubleheader at Bettendorf. The second game was still in progress when the TH went to press.
Logan Runde and Trey Schaber had two hits apiece for Hempstead (27-9) in the opener, while Kellen Strohmeyer and Dane Schope doubled.
Seth Clausen and Drew Micek each had three hits for the Spartans, who are now 30-3 on the season.