Before this fall, Kyle Konrardy’s only football kicking experience had been messing around on a practice field with his older brother.
When that sibling graduated, he felt an obligation to step up and take over kicking duties for the Dubuque Senior football team.
And after a successful first season, he’s about to compete at the Kohl’s National Underclassmen Challenge this weekend in Palm Beach, Fla. He will fly to Florida on Friday and compete over the weekend. He hopes to enjoy the sunny weather for a few extra days before returning to Iowa.
“To me, (getting invited to this competition) means a lot,” Konrardy said. “This past year was my first season kicking for Dubuque Senior and I worked hard to do as best as I can, so it really means a lot.”
Konrardy, a standout soccer player for the Rams, had never kicked a football competitively before this fall. His older brother, Jacob, was Senior’s starting kicker last year and Kyle often accompanied him to practice his kicks at Dubuque Hempstead’s practice field.
It only made sense that Kyle would step into the role vacated by his brother.
“They needed someone, so I decided to go out and I really liked it,” he said.
Konrardy made 12 of 15 field goal attempts this season with a long of 46. He was 27-for-29 on extra-point attempts and 26 of his 42 kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks.
“We’ve been pretty lucky with that family,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “Last summer when we started our summer workouts was really the first time he’d ever really kicked a football. He was a natural at it. He did a great job right away with it and really, once he got the hang of things, there was really not much of a learning curve.
“He’s a natural athlete, he’s a really good athlete. He could play other positions if he wanted to, he’s that strong and athletic. The sky’s the limit for him, I think. This was his first year and he’s kicking it that far. I think he’s got a huge future.”
Konrardy kicked field goals of 56 and 57 yards at a Kohl’s regional kicking camp in December and is the 34th-ranked placekicker in the Class of 2023, according to Kohl’s. He is ranked highest among three Iowa prospects in the top 100.
His performance earned him the invitation to the national competition.
“He had a very impressive camp and was able to make 11 points during the field goal charting phase of camp,” his Kohl’s ranking bio says. “His kickoff charting was impressive as well with an ‘A’ ball of 68 yards with 3.86 seconds of hang time. Konrardy is a very talented 2023 specialist with a bright future ahead of him at the next level because he has the leg talent required to be dominant.”
Konrardy said his field goal range has already increased into the high 50s and he hopes to eventually extend out to 65 yards.
“Most of it is on form and the placement on the ball. Then the power will come after,” Konrardy said. “If you don’t get good placement on the ball, it’s not going to go where you want it to.”
He is also a star on the Rams’ soccer team and had nine goals and three assists as the Rams finished a win short of making the program’s first trip to the state soccer tournament last spring.
In an ideal world, he would play both sports in college. But in the real world, both sports compete in the fall at the collegiate level.
Soccer is his No. 1 sport currently, but that could change. Especially if the football offers begin to roll in following a summer circuit of team kicking camps.
“I think they’re all going to look at him,” Ploessl said. “Where that goes, who knows? But I think he’s got some opportunities and once we get through the spring recruiting and he gets to some camps here this summer at the actual colleges, we’ll wait and see. We’ll see what they have to say and we’ll kind of go from there. But I think he’s trending in the right direction in regards to having some really good opportunities at the college level.”