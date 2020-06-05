Fans of Mississippi Valley Conference baseball and softball teams won’t be able to just stroll up and watch a ball game this summer.
The MVC has voted to restrict attendance at varsity games this season to three spectators per player. The conference adopted a uniform rule for all teams, Dubuque Hempstead activities director Brian Kuhle said, to help enforce social distancing at schools where the baseball and softball diamonds are located next to each other.
“So many of the schools in our conference have baseball and softball that are together, their complexes are right next to each other,” Kuhle said Thursday. “We’re lucky at our field that they’re split, softball is in the back and baseball is in the front. But if you go to other schools, some of those are right next to each other where the first- and third-base line just have a little bit of spacing and some seating between them.”
The MVC has not yet publicly released its guidelines, but is expected to do so soon. The Mississippi Athletic Conference adopted a similar rule for its schools. None of the other conferences in the area have announced limitations on spectators.
Each player will give their head coach the names of the three people they want allowed in for each game, Kuhle said. The coach will then forward that list to the activities director, who will provide it to the host school for away games, or the person taking admission for home dates.
If a player does not have three people coming to watch a game, they will be allowed to give their extra tickets to a teammate, Kuhle said.
Media and scouts will not be subject to the limited number of spectators.
“If it’s a chance to be seen by a coach to play at the collegiate level, or even just to go to school there, we’re all for that,” Kuhle said.
Concession stands will not be available, although fans will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage. Alcohol is not allowed on school property — any venue playing host to a school event is considered school grounds. Coolers are allowed, but are subject to search and should be limited to each household.
Fans are expected to observe social distancing measures at the ballpark. Some bleachers may be available to use at certain fields.
“We don’t get a lot of people sitting there to begin with, but as long as people socially distance themselves in the bleachers — if you have two or three people or a family that wants to sit together, we’re not going to discourage that, of course,” Kuhle said. “There’s enough room there that you can space it out. But for the most part, at Hempstead games, people sit in lawn chairs.”
The WaMaC, River Valley and Tri-Rivers Conferences have not announced a limit on spectators.
In the WaMaC, some teams will still be collecting admission at the gate while others will be accepted free-will donations. Dyersville Beckman is charging admission; Maquoketa is accepting donations. In addition, bleachers at Maquoketa will not be accessible.
There will be limited or no bleacher seating in the River Valley Conference. Both Cascade and Bellevue will not be charging admission, but will accept free-will donations.
The Tri-Rivers Conference, which includes Bellevue Marquette and Edgewood-Colesburg, has not yet announced any specific restrictions other than those set forth by the Iowa Department of Education.
Marquette will be accepting free-will donations.