In just its second season, the Clarke football team dramatically turned the tables on MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday.
Last year at Dalzell Field, the Pioneers absolutely hammered the Pride by 56 points. But things certainly changed only one year later.
Quarterback Brandon Mueller completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, Lane Hickey hauled in 11 passes for 158 yards and Clarke returned two interceptions for scores as the Pride delivered a receipt to the Pioneers, 55-28, in Olathe, Kan.
The Pride (1-1) took a 55-0 lead early in the fourth quarter before backups took it home, which gave Nazarene (0-2) the chance to score four touchdowns in the final quarter.
Braydon Fisher’s 2-yard run and Jordan Brown’s 1-yard run helped give the Pride a 20-0 lead at halftime, but it was a 28-point third quarter that sealed the deal.
Mueller connected with Darius Hernandez for a 27-yard touchdown pass, then Jaydon Brooks (25 yards) and Kenneth Spaight (90 yards) returned interceptions for touchdowns. Seth Keeton scored on an 11-yard run before Mueller opened the fourth with a 2-yard TD pass to Anthony King.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Evangel 2 (OT) — At Springfield, Mo.: Reese Castanon scored twice in regulation, then Bailey McNamee netted the game-winner in overtime to lift the Pride (4-1, 3-1 Heart of America Conference).
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks sweep — At Dubuque Soccer Complex: Kassie Rosenbum won the women’s race in 21:52, leading Loras to first in a triangular that included Simpson and Dubuque. The Duhawk men also claimed first place, with Luke Guttormson’s runner-up 26:33 leading the charge.
The Storm were second in both events, with UD in third.
MEN’S GOLF
UD 2nd — At Waterloo, Iowa: Garvin Paper fired a 76-76—152 to tie for third place, leading Dubuque to a tie for runner-up at the Wartburg Fall Invite. Loras took fourth.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Panthers go 1-1 — At Livingston, Wis.: Iowa-Grant went 1-1 in a triangular, topping area foe Lancaster, 2-1, but falling to Marshall, 2-1. Marshall defeated Lancaster, 2-1. Mya McCarthy totaled 13 kills for the Panthers over two matches.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Pirate wins title — At Rock Falls, Ill.: Galena’s Sam Hesselbacher won a triangular meet with Rock Falls and Byron in 17:53, while fellow Pirate Samantha Callahan placed third in the girls race at 21:37.
Cougars place — At Anamosa, Iowa: Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle finished 10th in 20:49, while fellow Cougar Cole Miller was 22nd at 18:04 at the Anamosa Invite.