Brooke O’Brien enjoys going to practice every day with a group of runners driven to succeed at the highest level.
The Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team enters the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge on Friday ranked No. 2 behind only Pleasant Valley. Last week, the Mustangs won their first state qualifying meet team title since the mid-1980s to extend their streak of state appearances to eight.
“Last year, we finished seventh for like the third year in a row, and that really sparked us throughout the offseason,” said O’Brien, a junior who finished third at the state qualifying meet at Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids. “We were all willing to work harder to chase those goals and move up in the ranks. Now, we’re ready to keep pushing at state.
“But, at the same time, we have a lot of fun. One of our main focuses is on having fun instead of just work, work, work. We want to work at it, but we also want to appreciate the time we get together. We know we can’t take anything for granted, especially in these times.”
The Mustangs have enjoyed quite the run of success under sixth-year head coach Sharon Klein, who served as an assistant to Beth Duccini when Hempstead began its state-meet streak. Prior to the current streak, the Mustangs had a run of four straight state appearances in the mid-1980s. Klein said she saw a shift in the team’s mentality three or four years before she became the head coach.
“We always had good athletes, we always had fun teams, and we’d always get that one qualifier through to state as an individual,” she said. “But the shift came when the girls started to want more than that. You looked across town, and you saw Senior and Wahlert with strong histories of making it to state. We’re a big school, and we started to ask, ‘Why not us?’ and the girls really bought in.
“I wanted to keep that tradition going when I became head coach, and it was actually a pretty easy transition after being the assistant. It’s really snowballed since then.”
The first two years of the streak, the Mustangs seemed happy just to run in Fort Dodge. But, in Klein’s first season as head coach, they brought home a runner-up trophy.
“That surprised the heck out of me,” Klein said. “I knew we had a pretty good team, but I didn’t think we’d get on the deck (at the awards presentation) that first year. It’s really blossomed since then.”
The Mustangs have positioned themselves for another strong finish on Friday.
At the state qualifying meet last week, sophomores Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen and O’Brien went 1-2-3, while freshman Evie Henneberry claimed fifth as the Mustangs finished with 28 points to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie by 21 points for the team title. No. 10-ranked Gehl crossed the 5K finish line in 18:17.61, and No. 11 Leitzen followed just .01 later. No. 14-ranked O’Brien ran an 18:35.39.
Sophomore Ellie Hermiston rounded out the team scoring with a 17th-place performance. Juniors Maddie Digman and Natalie Schlichte took 18th and 19th, but their scores did not factor.
This week, the Mississippi Valley Conference named eight Mustangs to its postseason honor unit. Not bad, considering most meets include only seven runners.
Gehl, Leitzen, O’Brien and Henneberry made the first team, while Schlichte and Digman received second-team honors, and Hermiston and junior Sophia Dallal earned honorable mention.
“We’ve been averaging 45 to 50 girls out for cross country each year, and every single one of them has the mentality of putting in the work in the weight room and getting their miles in,” Klein said. “You build incredible depth when you have that mindset across the board. We’ve had different 5-6-7 runners every meet this year, because our alternates are always ready to step in when they have to. And they perform when they get the chance.”