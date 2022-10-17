Kaden Reynolds and Benji LaCrosse claimed the main events late Saturday night when the three-day Iowa Dirt Nationals came to a close at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, improved three spots from his starting position to claim the 30-lap Karl Kustoms XR Stock Car A Feature 1 ahead of Tom Berry Jr., of Des Moines. Damon Murty, the Chelsea, Iowa, native who won the main event in the class the previous two nights, finished third, ahead of Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Dallon Murty, also of Chelsea. Dallon Murty and Josh Mroczkowski, of Krakow, Wis., claimed the B Features in the class.
LaCrosse, of Casco, Wis, started on the pole and cruised into Victory Lane in the 30-lap Modified A Feature 1 ahead of Jason Wolla, of Ray, N.D. Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill.; Dubuque’s Jason Schueller; and Tyler Droste, of Washburn, Iowa, rounded out the top five. The B Feature races went to Trent Wyssbrod, of Monroe, Wis., and Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill.
Cam Reimers, of Kelley, Iowa, started in the No. 2 spot and topped the field in the 20-lap Sport Modified A Feature 1 ahead of Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis. Matt Avila, of Prescott, Iowa, took third, followed by Tony Olson, of Cedar Rapids, and Logan Veloz, of Colona, Ill. Will Wolf, of Evansdale, Iowa, and Logan Anderson, of Eddyville, Iowa, claimed the B Features.
Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa, won the 15-lap Hobby Stock A Feature 1. The top five also included Calvin Dhondt, of Kellogg, Iowa; Quinton Miller, of Independence, Iowa; Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; and Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis. Dhondt improved 10 spots from his starting position.
Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, won his second feature of the weekend by claiming the 15-lap Limited Late Model division. He jumped three spots from his starting positition to hold off Ethan Pickard, of Freeport, Ill.; Mike Kline, of Browntown, Wis.; Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa; and Jason Robbins, of Benton, Wis.
Jerry Miles, of Benton, Wis., won the 10-lap 2-Man Cruiser A Feature by jumping three spots from his starting position. Corey VanDerwilt, of Sully, Iowa, finished second, followed by Kerry Davis, of Monticello, Iowa; Dan Vorwald, of Colesburg, Iowa; and Paul Fleming, of Elkader, Iowa.
Chad Dugan, of Garber, Iowa, topped the field in the 15-lap Micro Mods/Mini Late Model/Mod Lites division. The top five also included Matt Dugan, of Garnavillo, Iowa; Jackson Carey, of Nashua, Iowa; Dave Rosburg, of Arlington, Iowa; and Brunscheen.
