Kaden Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, celebrates his feature win in the Iowa Dirt Nationals at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend.

 Paul Misner For the Telegraph Herald

Kaden Reynolds and Benji LaCrosse claimed the main events late Saturday night when the three-day Iowa Dirt Nationals came to a close at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.

Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, improved three spots from his starting position to claim the 30-lap Karl Kustoms XR Stock Car A Feature 1 ahead of Tom Berry Jr., of Des Moines. Damon Murty, the Chelsea, Iowa, native who won the main event in the class the previous two nights, finished third, ahead of Jacob Ellithorpe, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Dallon Murty, also of Chelsea. Dallon Murty and Josh Mroczkowski, of Krakow, Wis., claimed the B Features in the class.

