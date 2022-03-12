CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Get ready for some fireworks in the national finals.
The fire has been lit under Bradan Birt again.
Millikin’s top-seeded Birt won a 5-1 decision over Alvernia’s fifth-seeded Matt Lackman in the 165-pound semifinals of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships this morning at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Birt is into tonight’s finals, but didn’t meet his own lofty standards in the semis.
“I’m not excited about it at all because I want the pin or tech, but, again, I am in the national finals,” said Birt, who was the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion for Western Dubuque. “Coach Chris (Williams) and Coach (Ryan) Birt have been telling me that’s perfect, we’re glad it happened, because now it’s telling me what I need to do for tonight and how not to put myself in that same position tonight. So, I’m glad it happened now and not tonight.”
Birt will face Wabash’s third-seeded Kyle Hatch in the finals, which start at 7 p.m. tonight.
He expects a pin each time he steps onto the mat, and did just that in each of his first three matches at the national tournament.
He has outscored his opponents, 34-2, in four matches, and has accumulated five takedowns, one reversal and 18 near fall points.
There’s a reason domination is his goal.
“In every single match it allows me to look for the pin or look for the tech fall,” he explained. “As long as I’m looking to score points and looking to pin somebody, I’m going to keep scoring points, even if I give up a point or two. We always say score the next point. Keep tacking on points. If you’re always looking to pin or tech fall somebody, even if you slip up one or two times, you’re still going to be going.”
Birt, already a five-time All-American, won the 165 title at last year’s National Wrestling Coaches Association’s national tournam, ent. The NCAA canceled the D-III championships each of the last two seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Birt placed seventh at 149 pounds at the 2018 NCAA championships and was sixth at 157 in 2019.
“This one means a little bit more maybe because it’s my senior year,” Birt said. “Last year was awesome, not going to take anything away from it, but I really just want to go out there and do this one more time.”