The Iowa Class 5A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Hempstead softball team improved to 10-0 on the season on Monday night with a pair of 4-2 and 12-2 victories over Iowa City West in Iowa City.
In the opener, Malarie Huseman earned the win in the circle behind a four-hitter, while Micki Blean and Emalee Ryder added two hits each. Carleigh Hodgson added a double in the win.
Huseman used her bat to make an impact in the nightcap, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and a home run. Peyton Paulsen secured the win in the circle.
The Mustangs are back in action at 4 p.m. today in hosting a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Western Dubuque 11-3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-9 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sydney Kennedy improved to 5-1 in the circle on the season, helping the Bobcats to a six-inning rout of Xavier in the opener on Monday night. The Saints responded in the nightcap to earn a split.
Iowa City Liberty 4-8, Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles couldn’t get their bats going in a pair of losses to the Lighting on Monday night.
Iowa City West 10, Dubuque Senior 6 — At Wiegand Field: Ava Bradley and Sophie Link had two hits apiece and Bradley had three RBIs, but a three-run sixth inning sparked Iowa City West past the Rams in the completion of a suspended game on Tuesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 8-4, Iowa City High 2-14 — At Senior: Cole Smith went 3-for-4, Alex Reavell chipped in two hits and Ben Hefel notched the win on the mound as the Rams used a five-run third inning to top the Little Hawks in the opener of a doubleheader on Monday.
Hefel went 2-for-3 with a home run in Game 2, but City High used a seven-run second inning to take control and earn a split.
Northeast Goose Lake 1, Cascade 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Kaleb Topping hit a triple for the Cougars, who couldn’t bring him home in a defensive battle on Monday night where each team was held to three hits.