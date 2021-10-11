The Dubuque Fighting Saints spoiled Green Bay’s opening night party last Saturday, and the Gamblers returned the favor exactly one week later.
Jackson Hallum and Cameron Lund scored in a shootout to lift Green Bay to a 5-4 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints erased a 3-0 deficit in the first period with four unanswered goals, but Hallum forced overtime on an extra attacker goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
“We went into this game taking them too lightly,” Saints forward Ryan Beck said. “We’d played them three times already, so they know us pretty good, and we know them pretty good. We got the better of them the first three times, so a lot of us — probably all of us — thought it would be an easier game than it was. We didn’t play the full 60 minutes tonight.
“Now, we know we have to work every night to win in this league. If we play our game and play the way we can every night, we’re going to win the majority of the games we play.”
Green Bay scored its first three goals during a span of 2:43 late in the first period. Hallum capitalized on a breakaway, Brody Lamb scored on a loose puck in front, and John Mittlestadt found himself in the right place at the right time to bury a fortunate bounce into an empty net.
The damage could have been worse. But goaltender Paxton Geisel denied Hallum on a penalty shot with 16 seconds remaining in the period.
“That was a huge save because it kept us close enough that we could climb back,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “I don’t know if it was opening night jitters or that we’ve played Green Bay a lot, but tonight wasn’t good enough.
“It’s a 60-minute game. Every team in this league is really, really good. We might have had a false sense of security after last weekend against Green Bay, but they showed what kind of a team they have tonight. They made it hard on us.”
Connor Kurth got the Saints on the board by scoring a breakaway goal of his own with 70 seconds remaining in the middle period. Beck flicked the puck out of his own zone, Stephen Halliday flattened it with a touch pass ahead to Kurth, who outhustled Owen Murray and scored after making a backhand/forehand move on goalie Rastislav Elias for his first goal of the season.
“The boys stuck together,” Kurth said. “Even though we were down, 3-0, we knew we could come back. We know we have the skill to do it. We spotted them three and had a good comeback, but if we don’t spot them three, that’s our game to win. We just needed a harder start in the first period.”
Hallum took a hooking penalty well behind the play just 48 seconds into the third period, and Dubuque capitalized just 36 seconds later. Kenny Connors, Lucas Olvestad and Axel Kumlin moved the puck around the perimeter before William Hallen found Tristan Lemyre between the faceoff circles for a one-timer slap shot over Elias’ right shoulder for his third goal of the season.
Halliday tied the game with a gorgeous individual effort 1:47 later. Olvestad moved the puck in his own end to Beck along the left wall, and Beck made a touch pass to a streaking Halliday. He carried into the Green Bay zone, made a toe drag around defender Kent Anderson and tucked a shot along the ice past Elias for his second of the season.
Captain Riley Stuart gave Dubuque the lead at the 4:54 mark of the third. Shawn O’Donnell made a touch pass out of his own zone to Mikey Burchill, who carried into the Green Bay zone, split a pair of defenders and managed a shot on goal. Elias stopped the shot, but left a juicy rebound in the blue paint for Stuart to tap into an empty net for his first goal of the season.
Dubuque preserved the lead through a Beck slashing penalty midway through the third. Defenseman Austin Oravetz made five shot blocks to kill most of the time off the clock.
Hallum eventually tied the game by scoring on the rebound of a Ryan Greene shot.
The Saints outshot Green Bay, 26-25. Dubuque went 1-for-2 with the power play, while the Gamblers finished 0-for-3.
The teams meet again Friday in Dubuque. The Saints visit Waterloo on Saturday night.