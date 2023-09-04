Jamel Britt capped a stellar night with a 1-yard touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in regulation time to lead the Loras College football team to a 42-41 season-opening victory over Benedictine at the Rock Bowl.

Benedictine surged ahead, 41-35, with 5:09 to play on Gregory Hoard’s 72-yard touchdown run, but Britt finished off a nine-play, 69-yard drive with his third touchdown of the game. Scott Talmadge’s sixth PAT gave the Duhawks the final margin of victory.

Recommended for you