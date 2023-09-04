Jamel Britt capped a stellar night with a 1-yard touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in regulation time to lead the Loras College football team to a 42-41 season-opening victory over Benedictine at the Rock Bowl.
Benedictine surged ahead, 41-35, with 5:09 to play on Gregory Hoard’s 72-yard touchdown run, but Britt finished off a nine-play, 69-yard drive with his third touchdown of the game. Scott Talmadge’s sixth PAT gave the Duhawks the final margin of victory.
Britt ran 17 times for 81 yards and scores of 2, 1 and 1 yards. Loras quarterback Evan England scored on a 1-yard keeper and threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Da’Mani Brown to highlight a 27-for-32, 246-yard, no-interception performance. Loras also got a 70-yard pick-six from Owen Kelly.
Benedictine led by two touchdowns in the second half before the Duhawks rallied. Three different quarterbacks accounted for four Benedictine touchdowns.
GIRLS PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Senior 4th at Pleasant Valley — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Leah Klapatauskas finished the 5K run in 19:24 to place fifth on Saturday at the 14-team Spartan Invitational hosted by Pleasant Valley. The Rams finished fourth with 87 points behind Johnston (57), Naperville North (63) and Pleasant Valley (69). Claire Hoyer finished 12th, Briel Bechen 18th, Emma Chesterman 21st and Emily Gorton 31st in scoring for the Rams. Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn won in 18:28.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 4th at Midland — At Wyoming, Iowa: Addison Frake floored 49 kills and Kate Green had 47, Ella Nauman made 49 digs, and Claudia Noonan put up 102 assists as Cascade went 3-3 for fourth place in the 12-team Midland Tournament on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Spartans win Kohawk Classic — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Brooke Bunjes shot a two-day 76-71—147 to earn medalist honors and lead Dubuque to a 16-stroke win in the Kohawk Classic. Mary Edwards finished fourth at 77-75—152 and Morgan Hawkins took sixth at 77-78—155. Loras finished last in the 11-team event.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Ruegsegger wins at Janesville —At Janesville, Wis.: The University of Dubuque’s Carter Ruegsegger shot a 2-under-par 69-71—140 to win the 19-team Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic on Saturday. The Spartans finished fourth at 23-over-par, 13 strokes behind champion UW-Stout. Dubuque’s Matt McQuillen tied for 16th, and Joe LaBarbera tied for 19th.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-Platteville 0, Concordia-Moorhead 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Madison Way made two saves for the Pioneers, who had five shots on target in the non-conference tie.
UW-La Crosse 7, Dubuque 0 — At Dubuque: Natalie Schisel scored two goals and assisted on a third as La Crosse dropped the Spartans to 0-2.
Clarke 5, Waldorf 1 — At Clarke: Hope Ward, Laryssa Pritchard, Bailey Wiemann, Samantha Miller and Itzel Parga scored for the Pride (3-0-2).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 4, Concordia-Moorhead 1 — At the Rock Bowl: Liam Bennett, Andrew Karnatz, Michael Koutsopanagos and Reed Miklavcic scored goals to stake the Duhawks to a 4-0 lead in the non-conference game. Owen Ivanuck chipped in a pair of assists as Loras improved to 2-0.
Milwaukee School of Engineering 4, Dubuque 0 — At Dubuque: MSOE scored three second-half goals in the win.