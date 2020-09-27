Belmont football coach Brandon Wiese was recently named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week for his efforts in helping turn around the Braves’ football program.
When Wiese took over as head coach in 2016, the Braves finished 0-9.
Last season, in their first year in the 8-man program, they went 9-3 before losing in the state semifinal. They entered the 2020 season ranked among the top-three 8-man programs in the state.
“When I took over the program, numbers were really a big hurdle for us,” Wiese said. “In order to maintain safety and the development of our kids, it was in our best interest to join the 8-man league in order for our kids to be put in a position to be successful.”
Wiese was informed by a member of the Packers’ front office staff that he had been chosen as the recipient of the coach of the week on Tuesday afternoon.
“I was completely shocked,” he said. “In addition to the award, our football program will receive $1,000. This is just great recognition for our kids and the work they’ve been putting in.”
Wiese credits his coaching staff for their work in rebuilding the football program.
“I can’t give my staff enough credit for all they’ve done,” Wiese said. “They have been with me from the beginning and they have helped develop the consistency that has made our program what it is today.”
His staff includes Mitch Austin, Matt McKinley, Troy Updike, Tyler Ames and Jacob Wedig.
The Braves return several players with three-to-four years of varsity experience, including all-state quarterback Riley Christensen.
“Riley is the first player in Belmont history to earn that honor, and we are happy to have him back for his senior year,” Wiese said. “This group of seniors has been with us through it all, and they are such a great group of kids.”
Wiese said making the move to 8-man was a pretty smooth transition for the Braves.
“I think there was a little fear of being different from everyone else at first, but once the guys got started, they began to see that there isn’t much difference at all,” Wiese said. “Their confidence really began to grow once they saw that they could succeed at this.”
In addition to coaching football, Wiese is also a school counselor for the middle/high school of the Belmont School District. Wiese and his wife, Brooke, have two sons, Beckett and Baylor.