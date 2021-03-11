DES MOINES — For 8 minutes and 35 seconds, Dubuque Senior just couldn’t buy a basket.
Meanwhile, Cedar Falls cashed in a whole lot of them during the same stretch that changed the course of the game.
The eighth-seeded Rams led the entire first half, playing confident and poised in putting the No. 1 seed and undefeated Tigers on the ropes in a 10-point deficit. But for 8:35 of game time — from the 2:25 mark of the second quarter to 1:50 left in the third — Senior couldn’t find a bucket as Cedar Falls went on a 22-0 run to take control in a 42-27 victory on Wednesday in an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We came out and had an awesome first quarter,” said Senior coach Wendell Eimers, who has now led the program to state on six occasions. This year’s team joins state runs of 2012, ’13, ’14, ’16 and ’19 in his 19th season leading the Rams. “We really had an awesome second quarter, too, but didn’t finish the last 2 minutes like we wanted to. It just seemed like we were stuck on 19 (points) forever.”
Cedar Falls collected 12 offensive rebounds and scored 16 second-chance points to spark the run, as Trey Campbell scored 12 points, and Carter Janssen and Chase Courbat added 10 apiece. The Tigers (20-0) advanced to Thursday’s state semifinals against No. 4 Johnston (11-4).
“They were pressuring us a little bit,” Campbell said. “We just had to lock in, especially on the defensive end. Our defense fuels our offense, and in the second half we did that.”
Jim Bonifas scored eight points with eight rebounds, Cain McWilliams added seven points and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added six points as the Rams (12-9) saw their nine-game winning streak come to a close in part to shooting an icy 12-for-37 from the field for a 32.4% clip.
“Having everyone engaged is what brought us out hot,” said Bonifas, an Iowa State University football recruit. “They have a lot of talent on that team, and we knew we would have to play up to our level to hang with them. For the first two quarters, we did. They just overpowered us late.”
The Rams played with confidence and led throughout the first half. Max Link attacked the rim to open the scoring, then Bonifas sank a pair of free throws for a 4-0 lead. When the Tigers got on the board, McWilliams drilled a 3-pointer before Link and Sam Akins scored on drives for an 11-5 lead to close the first quarter.
Senior continued to push the advantage in the first part of the second quarter, as Bonifas scored a pair of buckets inside — first against man defense, then again on a zone — as the Rams built a 15-5 lead with 6:37 until halftime.
“We came out energized, hitting shots and making layups,” Watkins-Hogue said. “After halftime, they came out and hit some big shots to slow us down. It just kept going with their shots. We did everything we could on defense. We just couldn’t stop them after they got hot.”
Most of the rest of the period went to the Tigers, who finally saw some shots drop on a 13-4 run to end the half. Courbat scored on a putback to close a 6-0 spurt, but then Watkins-Hogue slowed that with consecutive drives that included a sweet baseline reverse that made it 19-11 at the 2:25 mark.
The Tigers had the answer and opened the run that changed the dynamic of the contest. Cedar Falls scored the last seven points of the half and cut Senior’s lead to 19-18 heading into the locker room — which Tigers coach Ryan Schultz believed is the first halftime deficit his team had faced all season.
“I’d have to go back and look, but I think it is,” Schultz said. “We’ve been down in the first half, but I don’t think we’ve trailed at all this season at halftime. They played a strong first half.”
Much of that can be said to the defensive effort the Rams executed on Cedar Falls star guard Landon Wolf. The University of Northern Iowa recruit averages 17.5 points per game, but the Rams held him to only 1-for-8 shooting for three points in the game.
“Landon’s a hell of a player,” Eimers said. “We spent a lot of time on him over the last week. I believed that our only chance to stick with Cedar Falls was to not let him get going. We did a really good job on Landon. But they can beat you a lot of ways.”
The third quarter was all Tigers, as Janssen, Campbell and Dallas Bear each hit treys to open the barrage. Cedar Falls scored the first 15 points of the period, and McWilliams’ drive and score finally ended the 22-0 run that left the Rams in a 33-21 deficit. Bonifas and McWilliams added buckets in the paint to pull within 33-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
“The Cedar Falls coaching staff did a wonderful job scouting us,” Bonifas said. “They knew what we were trying to do, and with all that talent and length they were able to shut it down.”
The Rams could pull no closer in the final period, however, as the offense continued its struggles and scored only two points in the final 8 minutes — and just eight in the entire second half.
“They did a good job denying our 3s,” Watkins-Hogue said. “They forced us to drive and we were making them, but then they’d come back and answer in the second half. They took away our big shooters from 3 and we couldn’t keep up.”
With a 3-8 record approaching the stretch run, not much was expected from the Rams come postseason. But behind a group of nine seniors that includes every starter in Bonifas, McWilliams, Watkins-Hogue, Link and Tyler Schuster, the Rams rallied and reached The Well.
“It’s a tight group,” Eimers said. “I love that group. The leadership from Jim and Cain, and then Kendrick, Tyler and Max working so hard in practice. It’s an outstanding senior group that’s going to have an awful lot of success going forward. Great young men.”
And, for 16 minutes at least, they had the perceived No. 1 team in the state on the ropes.
“I love every one of the players on this team. Especially the seniors,” Bonifas said. “There was a point in the season when we were 3-8 and everyone in the state was counting us out. Instead of throwing the towel in and quitting, we banded together and made it down to Des Moines. That’s unbelievable. I couldn’t be any prouder of our group.”