FARLEY, Iowa — The turning point in Isaac Then’s season on the pitcher’s mound actually came in a walkoff defeat.
While the left-hander consistently led the Western Dubuque baseball team with his bat and his first baseman’s mitt throughout his senior campaign, his pitching numbers somewhat lagged behind those of a breakout junior year. After figuring out a minor mechanical flaw just prior to a start at Iowa Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, Then returned to his dominant form.
Sure, the Hawks scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory that temporarily denied the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats a chance to win the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division championship. But Then emerged from that start with a renewed sense of confidence, just in time for the Bobcats’ run toward a second straight state championship.
“I was kind of frustrated at the beginning of the year, but I stayed positive because I knew my pitching would eventually come back around,” said Then, the Telegraph Herald Baseall Player of the Year. “Even though we lost in a walkoff against Prairie, I proved to myself that I had everything back. To have a really good outing against a great team like that showed that I was back.
“That game did a lot for my confidence. Before every game during the (postseason) tournament, I thought of that Prairie game. I knew Prairie was a better team than any team I was going to face at state, so I knew I could beat them. That’s why I love pitching in big games like that. When you face really good teams, it prepares you for those moments like the state championship game. It gets you amped up, but you learn how to stay as relaxed as possible and not let the moment get too big for you.”
Then expected more of himself as a senior, and for good reason.
The previous summer, he posted an 8-0 record — all against ranked teams — and earned the MVP award in Western Dubuque’s 7-1 victory over top-seeded Davenport Assumption in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game. Add in a .378 batting average and, naturally, Then earned first-team all-state accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association as a cherry on top of a brilliant year.
But the pitching numbers just weren’t there at the beginning of this season. The big-game ace lost two other games, against Class 4A programs Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, prior to his defeat to Prairie in his final regular-season start.
“Let’s be clear, some of it wasn’t his fault, because we didn’t play a whole lot of defense for him his first four starts of the year,” said Bobcats coach Casey Bryant, who earned TH Coach of the Year accolades for the second straight season. “But he was just a little bit off. When he’s walking people, you know something’s not right. He just needed to get his elbow up a little higher, and once he figured that out and we got him in the right arm slot, he was just dominant.
“There were times he was frustrated because kids who shouldn’t have been hitting him were hitting him, and that’s hard to deal with. But he stuck with it and handled it well. There’s no quit in him. He still struck out a ton of kids even when he wasn’t pitching his best, and that helped keep us in games. He kept being a leader, with his bat and his glove, until we got it all figured out on the mound.”
Then led the Bobcats’ offense with a .423 average and drove in 38 runs while scoring 39 times. The smooth-fielding first baseman committed just six errors in 217 chances for a .972 fielding percentage.
But the Bobcats needed his arm to make a difference on a team with seven hitters posting above-.300 batting averages.
It took a few sessions in the bullpen with Bryant and pitching coach Mike Cook for Then to tweak his mechanics and regain his command. He started hitting his spots and found his rhythm, and, most-importantly, the success in those side sessions translated to game action.
Then returned to his junior-year form for the final six outings of the season. And the total package led to him being named the IHSBCA Player of the Year.
“When Ike is on, it gives us so much confidence at the plate, because we’re usually ahead and we don’t have to worry about coming from behind to win,” all-state centerfielder Caleb Klein said. “You can stay playing loose when he’s on the mound. He had a little bit of a slow start, but he eventually found his groove and threw like he did last year.
“You could always count on Ike. He could pick just about anything you threw at him over at first base, he hit the cover off the ball, and, obviously, he was just dominant on the mound for us.”
In the postseason, Then won all four of his starts, shut out Maquoketa in the substate opener and Harlan in the state quarterfinals and allowed just two earned runs on 13 hits in 22 2/3 innings while striking out 31 batters.
North Polk touched him for six hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings in the state championship game, a 6-2 decision closed by Ryan Klostermann after the Comets effectively elevated Then’s pitch count. But Then’s performance earned him a second straight state championship game MVP award.
“In that sixth inning, his 114th pitch was still 83 mph, which is right about where he usually sits,” Bryant said. “Even when he was dead tired, he was still able to maintain velocity.
“He’s not a power pitcher. This is the first year he broke 80. But he’s a cerebral pitcher and he gets people out with his curveball, his movement and location.”
The soft-spoken Then debuted on the Western Dubuque varsity team as a sophomore and posted a 2-4 record, 6.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings before his breakout junior year.
“He is a little bit more shy and it takes a little while for him to open up,” Bryant said. “His sophomore year, he was a little uncomfortable playing with older kids who weren’t his peers. That was kind of a hard year for him, but it paid off. He trusted in the coaching staff that we were doing what was best for his development, and it turned into a couple of state championships for us.”
Then struck out 80 batters and posted a 1.71 ERA in 61 1/3 innings as a junior last season. Coupled with his 8-3 mark, 3.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 innings this season, Then enjoyed one of the best multiple-year pitching runs in Bryant’s 24 seasons at the helm.
He joined the likes of Billy Schmidt, Sam Goodman and Calvin Harris at the top of that list.
“It was our team captains my junior year who were responsible for me getting comfortable on varsity,” Then said of Tucker Nauman, Bryn Vantiger and Ryker Staudenmaier. “They were really supportive and always backed you up. They just told you to keep going. That made me so much more confident, and I had a lot more fun and played a lot looser because of it.
“Our culture was a big reason why we won state the last two years. We knew how important it was last year and how much good came from it, so we tried to transition that culture over to this year.”
Then will continue his baseball career this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville under head coach Chad Harris, who previously coached at Clarke University and the University of Dubuque. He will join Western Dubuque teammates Bradyn Delaney and Connor Maiers with the Pioneers.
“The most important thing for me was finding a school with a construction management program, and Platteville has a great one,” Then said. “I really like that it’s only about 30 minutes from my house. And I’m really excited about the baseball program, too. I like Coach Harris and what he’s trying to do to build the program. It’ll be a lot of fun going there and playing with a couple of guys I’ve grown up with and played with my whole life.”
TH Player of the Year
2023: Isaac Then, Western Dubuque
2022: Aaron Savary, Dubuque Wahlert
2021: Sawyer Nauman, Western Dubuque
2020: Andrue Henry, Dubuque Hempstead
2019: Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque
2018: Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque
2017: Austin Savary, Wahlert
2016: Trace Hoffman, Cascade
2015: Derek Lieurance, Cascade
2014: Chris Tomkins, Hempstead
2013: Joey Lehmann, Dyersville Beckman
2012: Nate Steger, Beckman
2011: J.J. Reimer, Wahlert
2010: Andrew Redman & Alex Timmerman, Hempstead
2009: Eric DeSousa, Beckman
2008: Nate Ramler, Western Dubuque
2007: Nate Ramler, Western Dubuque & Kyle Spurley, Iowa-Grant
2006: Billy Schmidt, Western Dubuque
2005: Ryan Hoerner, Western Dubuque & Nick Kirk, Wahlert
2004: Brett Featherston, Western Dubuque & Adam McDermott, Cascade
2003: Zach Kass, Wahlert & Aaron Wulfekuhle, Hempstead
2002: Matt Ungs, Beckman
2001: Jeremy Leibfried, Potosi
2000: Luke Helle, Beckman & Jeremy Leibfried, Potosi