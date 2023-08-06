FARLEY, Iowa — The turning point in Isaac Then’s season on the pitcher’s mound actually came in a walkoff defeat.

While the left-hander consistently led the Western Dubuque baseball team with his bat and his first baseman’s mitt throughout his senior campaign, his pitching numbers somewhat lagged behind those of a breakout junior year. After figuring out a minor mechanical flaw just prior to a start at Iowa Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, Then returned to his dominant form.

