GALENA, Ill. — Their record may not indicate it, but the Southwestern softball team appears postseason ready.
Kaitlyn Mick struck out nine over six innings in the circle and Ally Stanton blasted her first career home run — a three-run shot that padded the Wildcats’ lead in the seventh — as Southwestern took down Galena, 12-5, Tuesday in a cross-state contest at Wienen Park.
Following Monday’s 14-5 win over Fennimore, Southwestern has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and displayed its two best offensive performances in a two-day span.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Southwestern coach Paige Shelliam said. “We’ve seen a lot of puzzle pieces starting to come together and the girls are starting to see success, which is huge.”
The Wildcats staked Mick to an early lead with two quick runs in the top of the first, igniting the junior right-hander’s confidence.
“It was extremely important (to get an early lead),” Mick said. “It helped me out with my pitching so I could just relax. It just built my confidence up even more.”
Mick also noted the swift climate change from the frigid temperatures she has pitched in the majority of the season was especially welcome.
“I think pitching in hotter weather is better for me,” she said. “I feel more comfortable because I’m used to it. I play travel softball, so generally I’m more used it.”
The Wildcats did the brunt of their damage with a seven-run fifth inning that saw 11 hitters come to the plate and the first six all score runs.
Stanton, who had two hits in the frame, led off with a double. Following a walk and a hit batsman, Gracie Redfearn delivered a bases-clearing triple. Heather Hinman and Nevada Farrey also had RBIs in the fifth that saw the Wildcats take a commanding 9-1 lead.
“I think we all did very well today,” Stanton said. “Normally, I think sometimes we get down ourselves and let bad things happen, but today we didn’t do that and stuck through it the whole game.”
Galena would not go quietly, however, with a fifth-inning rally of its own.
Madeline Ries laced an RBI double and Taylor Hilby launched a no-doubt solo homer to cut the deficit to 9-4. Hilby added another RBI in the sixth, scoring Ayden Wells, who led off with a double, to make it 9-5.
But Stanton followed with a big knockout blow to thwart the Pirates’ hope of a comeback.
Southwestern’s sophomore smiled from ear to ear as she rounded first base after belting a three-run blast that all but sealed the deal in the top of the seventh.
“I was just trying to stay back, stay calm and confident, because I knew we could pull through,” Stanton said. “I’ve been so close all year, so to finally get one feels great.”
Galena coach Dusty Berning was proud of his team’s fight, but thinks the drastic change in weather may have caused some fatigue.
“We gave it a good effort,” Berning said. “Second game in a row in the heat. We go from 40 degrees last week to 80 degrees this week. I think we just got too tired. We’re not used to this heat yet. We have two more games this week and Monday is our regional. Hopefully, we are playing a lot better on Monday.”