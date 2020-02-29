MANCHESTER, Iowa — With Dyersville Beckman’s state tournament dreams clinging to life, the right man had the ball.
Justin Recker stole it away.
After two missed free throws, Monticello’s star big man hustled down the Trailblazers’ Michael Keegan and poked the ball off of Keegan’s legs. As it bounced out of bounds, Beckman’s season trickled away with it.
The Blazers couldn’t foul quick enough on the ensuing Panthers inbound pass as the remaining 1.9 seconds ran off the clock, handing Monticello a 42-41 Iowa Class 2A Substate 4 championship over Beckman on Saturday at West Delaware High School.
The last time the Panthers (21-2) made their way to state was 1960. Beckman (18-6) was looking to end a 13-year tournament drought, and in the last two run-ups to state, the Blazers have fallen to the eventual 2A state champions.
That may well be the case this year. Fourth-ranked Monticello has as impressive a resume as anyone heading to Wells Fargo Arena on March 9-13.
“It feels unbelievable,” said Panthers coach Tim Lambert. “We’ve had so many groups over the years where something weird — an injury or something — would happen and we wouldn’t make it. It feels good. To finally get over the hump after so many years is huge.”
Monticello became the only 2A school to blemish Beckman. The Panthers trailed the Blazers through most of the first three quarters. Then, in typical Monticello fashion, the defense clamped down in the fourth.
“I just told them that you’ve lived and died by your defense all year,” Lambert said. “Don’t lose tonight because you’re giving up second shots and loose balls. Boy did we really clamp down and it was amazing.”
A layup by Mason White pushed Beckman to its largest lead of the game, 31-22, when the Panthers began their slow climb back. Luke Lambert’s layup at the buzzer cut Monticello’s deficit to 36-32 at the close of the third, and the Panthers scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for a 39-36 lead.
Beckman had been held scoreless in the fourth until Jack Westhoff’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left brought the Blazers back to a tie, 39-39. Ty Kehoe answered with a layup for the Panthers and Tate Petersen followed with a free throw, pushing Monticello’s lead back to 42-39 in the final 20 seconds.
Keegan scored a layup, bringing the Blazers within 42-41 with 6.7 seconds left. Beckman fouled Recker for a pair of double-bonus free throws. Recker missed both and Keegan collected the rebound to set up one last chance for the Blazers with under 5 seconds to play.
After Recker’s deflection went the way of the Panthers, all Keegan could do was kneel at mid-court. Kehoe caught the ensuing inbound pass and the season was over for Beckman.
“Obviously the guys are devastated,” said a visibly shaken Michael Molony. “The last two years we’ve been unlucky to run into the state champ. This year, who knows what Monticello’s going to do but eastern Iowa has some great 2A basketball.
“We all deserve it. It’s just that somebody had to come up on the short end.”
Recker led all scorers with 17 points while Petersen added 13. Keegan finished with 14 to lead Beckman, while Westhoff finished with nine.