There have been signs that Dubuque Senior third-year coach Jared Deutsch had the program moving in the right direction, but this may be the biggest one yet.
The Rams cracked the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 5A rankings on Thursday at No. 15. It’s nearly impossible to research, but history would suggest it’s been many years since Senior girls basketball has been recognized in the state rankings.
Lindsey Eimers and Ella Noel are leading the charge for the Rams (4-2), who have a big city showdown tonight at Hempstead.
In Class 4A, Maquoketa (6-1) moved up a spot to No. 12.
Cascade (7-0) remained atop the Class 2A poll, while Bellevue Marquette (7-1) jumped up a couple positions to No. 3 in Class 1A.
Cascade 77, Mid-Prairie 34 — At Cascade, Iowa: The top-ranked Cougars (7-0) dominated to remain unbeaten, led by Nicole McDermott’s 20 points and another 15 from Skylar Dolphin.
East Dubuque 41, Lena-Winslow 40 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 14 points, with none more important than two free throws with nine seconds remaining to lift the Warriors (10-6) to the Pearl City tournament championship.
Paige Middendorf scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors, who have won eight of their last nine games.
Darlington 48, Boscobel 30 — At Darlington, Wis.: A big second half lifted the Redbirds to a home win over the Bulldogs, with Lizzie Schwartz leading the way with 14 points and Brenna McDonald netting 12 points.
Cuba City 52, Iowa-Grant 33 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Cubans continued their strong start to the season with a big win over the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 56, Mid-Prairie 33 — At Cascade, Iowa: Caden Reinke scored a game-high 17 points and Carter Green added 12 points as the Cougars (3-3) got back on track with a win.
River Ridge (Wis.) 61, Cassville 40 — At Cassville, Wis.: Cole Crubel drilled four 3-pointers and racked up 28 points and Bryan Burrita chipped in nine as the Timberwolves (4-2) cruised.
Shullsburg 68, Benton 60 — At Benton, Wis.: The Miners held tough and pulled out the Six Rivers Conference road win over the Zephyrs.
Dodgeville 59, Platteville 51 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillmen couldn’t hang on to a 28-27 lead at halftime and fell to the Dodgers on the road.
River Valley 63, Prairie du Chien 55 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks came down to the wire at home, but couldn’t quite come up with the key baskets to get past River Valley.
PREP WRESTLING
Western Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids Washington 21 — At Epworth, Iowa: Jagger McCool (106 pounds), Ben Schueller (120), Jared Cordes (138), Levi Burds (152), Carter Kluesner (170), Jake Hosch (182), Sawyer Nauman (195), Joe Loffa (220) and Jonathan Savolt (285) all won by fall for the Bobcats in the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Dubuque Wahlert 13 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Connor Dehn (170) won by major decision and Jimmy McDermott (152) and Gabe Anstoetter (160) won by decision for the Golden Eagles.
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Bellevue 21 — At Colesburg, Iowa: Peyton Gaul won by fall in 23 seconds at 106 pounds and Dawson Bergan was victorious by fall in 33 seconds at 120 as the Vikings picked up a win over the Comets.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,664, Waterloo West 2,568 — At Creslanes: Libby Leach rolled a 416 series while Erin Langel and Beth Johll each added 381s as the Mustangs notched a victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 62, Shenandoah 32 — At San Juan, Puerto Rico: The NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Duhawks (8-1) wasted no time taking care of business on their Puerto Rico trip, getting 14 points from Marissa Schroeder and 12 from Courtney Schnoor in the rout.
Clarke 79, Viterbo 55 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Pride (10-3) had something to prove after dropping out of the NAIA rankings, and delivered behind Morgan Pitz’s 24 points and eight rebounds with 17 points from Tina Ubl.