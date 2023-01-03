Josiah Schaetzle believed with all his heart that he would be finishing last season atop the podium.
Wrestling has a way of humbling even the best, and Schaeztle ended up watching the Grand March from the seats.
Schaetzle is putting in all the extra work this year to make sure his final run is his best.
Schaetzle beat former teammate Beau Healey, 11-0, at 160 pounds, helping Dubuque Hempstead to a dominant 82-0 victory over crosstown rival Senior on Monday night at Moody Gymnasium.
Schaetzle, who transferred from Senior prior to his sophomore season, was a fifth-place medalist in 2021, but went just 1-2 in Des Moines last winter.
“It hurt. It hurt a lot. It’s a really big eye-opener, seeing that, yeah, I am one of the best kids in the state and I can still lose like that,” Schaetzle said. “So I just know I’ve got to be ready for every single match. And now that I’m up here like this, especially with the No. 1 ranking, that everybody is coming after me so I’m going to come after them harder.”
Schaetzle recently jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Class 3A 160-pound rankings and is now 18-2. He has earned bonus points in 15 matches and his two losses came by a combined three points.
“He’s put in a good offseason, which obviously helps out,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “He’s always been a hard-worker. I think he just has that focus. He expects to win every time he goes out. Physically he’s in the best shape of his life. He’s working hard in the weight room and he’s an extremely powerful, explosive young man that can score points pretty much at will when he’s out there.
“He has one goal in mind and that’s to win that state title.”
The Mustangs wasted little time taking control of the dual. Mitchell Murphy pinned Aiden Henning in 1:32 at 126, Landen Reisen won by fall over Tyler Smith in 40 seconds at 132, and Dawson Fish stuck Loren Cain in 3:51 at 138 as Hempstead opened with three straight pins.
Ian Ostrander (145) won by forfeit and Sam Welsh pinned Stephen Cook in 2:38 at 152 before Schaetzle took the mat.
Cam Smith followed Schaetzle’s win with a pin of Abe Simcox in 2:52 at 170. The Mustangs’ Cole Rettenmeier (182) and Antonio Nava (195) both won by forfeit as Hempstead surged out to a 52-0 lead.
Jackson Rheingans bumped up a weight and was nearly pinned early against Richard Cribbs, but fought off his back and secured a pin with 16 seconds left in the first period to keep the Mustangs’ run going.
Hempstead’s JoJo Lewis also went up a weight and pinned Senior state qualifier Cohen Pfohl in 5:10 at heavyweight.
Elijah Hyet (106) added a forfeit victory. Mitchell Pins (113) pinned Gabe Christensen in 3:10 before Evan Bratten secured the shutout with a pin of Mason Besler at 120.
“That’s huge. That’s all we’ve been talking about the past two weeks: Shut them out,” Schaetzle said.
