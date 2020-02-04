Dubuque Senior moved up two spots and Dubuque Hempstead remained steady in this week’s Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll.
The Rams (13-1), winners of 10 in a row, received one first-place vote and 83 points overall and were rated third in Class 4A.
Iowa City West (13-1) received eight of 11 first-place votes and was ranked No. 1. Ankeny Centennial (15-1) received the other two first-place votes and was rated No. 2.
Waterloo West (13-2) rose three spots to No. 4 and North Scott (14-1) moved up one slot to fifth. Cedar Falls (11-2) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 and was followed by Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (16-1). Waukee (11-2) dropped from third to eighth.
Hempstead (12-3), which has won three of its last four games, remained steady at No. 9. West Des Moines Valley (11-5) rounded out the top 10.
Dyersville Beckman (14-3) has won five of its last six games, but dropped one spot to No. 7 in Class 2A.
Marion (15-1) was the new No. 1 in Class 3A, while Hawarden West Sioux (17-0) and Easton Valley (15-0) held down the top spots in 2A and 1A, respectively.
West Branch 55, Bellevue Marquette 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 15 points and Matt Brinker added 11, but the Mohawks were overpowered by the Bears and fell behind, 26-11, at halftime.
Lena-Winslow 55, River Ridge (Ill.) 34 — At Hanover, Ill.: Andrew Merkle scored 15 points and Tayden Patterson added 10 to pace the Wildcats, but Le-Win outscored River Ridge, 25-11, in the second half.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 64, Cuba City 34 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Sami Martin went for 24 points and Josie Nies added 17, becoming the fourth player in program history to score 1,000 career points, leading the Hillmen to a runaway victory over the Cubans.
Darlington 60, Dodgeville 54 — At Darlington, Wis.: Lizzie Schwartz led the Redbirds with 17 points, and Darlington (9-7) rallied out of a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Dodgers (10-7).
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 39 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alisa Ramaker scored 11 of her 14 points at the free-throw line, Abby Budden added 12 points and Cassie Freiburger had 11, and the Wildcats rolled past the Bulldogs.