As far as team championships go, this one felt a little more special to Zoe Heiar.
Dubuque Wahlert won only three of the 12 events on Tuesday but used its extraordinary depth to score 133.5 points and pull away from Dubuque Senior in the annual city meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Rams scored 106.5 points, and Hempstead tallied 84.
“It honestly almost feels better this way,” said Heiar, a senior who contributed to two of the three wins. “It feels like you’re winning as a team more, rather than a couple of individuals who are winning consistently in their own events to carry the team. You’re cheering for everyone, because every place counts. It was just a ton of fun.
“It really means a lot. My freshman year, I remember the excitement of winning city, and at that point it’d only been two years in a row. It feels really good to keep the tradition going, and it felt good to get this kind of competition going into regionals in a couple of weeks.”
Wahlert won the city meet for the 14th time since its inception in 1975 and set a program record with its fifth consecutive title. The Golden Eagles’ titles have come in bunches: they won the first four and had winning streaks of three and two years.
The Eagles led Senior by only one point at the midway point of the meet before gradually pulling away. Their first victory came in the eighth event, when Jamie Schmid took the 500 in 5:36.64.
“The key was really pushing our relays and making sure our B relays also placed well, because that helps so much with points,” Schmid said. “Even if you’re not winning, you have to keep pushing for seconds and thirds to keep scoring.
“I’m just so happy right now. It’s a great feeling to win this and know we can swim this well going into regionals.”
Heiar won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.58 and turned right around to anchor the winning 400 freestyle relay. Hayley Welbes, Abby Wuebker, Schmid and Heiar punctuated the team win with a 3:54.95 in the 400 free relay.
Senior opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay with a 1:55.13 behind Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan and Tabitha Monahan. Monahan, Savanna Koch, Vantiger and Gilligan then captured the 200 free relay in 1:44.47.
Monahan swept the sprints with a 25.52 in the 50 freestyle and a 56.20 in the 100 freestyle. Boffeli took the 200 in 2:02.40, and Gilligan claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:19.89.
“We won the majority of the events and we’re really united as a team, but, unfortunately we don’t have the depth or the numbers they have,” Monahan said. “But, overall, I’m really proud of our team. We did our very best. Next year, I think we’ll have a very good chance. Our freshmen will have a little more experience and Wahlert will be graduating some of their really fast seniors.”
Samantha Fish led Hempstead with a pair of wins. She swam a 1:01.09 in the 100 butterfly and a 1:01.71 in the 100 backstroke. Mustangs sophomore Grace Kolker scored 351.5 to edge teammate Sydney Lyon in the diving competition.
“As a team, we swam really well,” Fish said. “We just had so much positive energy, which was building off the way we swam Saturday (at the MVC meet). We’re getting to that point where we’re going to start tapering, so there was a little nervous energy, too. But we feel really good about where we are going into regionals.”
Senior holds the city record of 12 consecutive titles from 1990 through 2001 and also won eight in a row and six in a row en route to 26 crowns. Hempstead owns six titles, the last coming in 2009.
For the first time since 2015, a city record did not fall Tuesday night. During that span, seven records were established.