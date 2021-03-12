Amber Hupperich scored a game-high 15 points as River Ridge/Scales Mound beat East Dubuque, 54-45, on Thursday night in Hanover, Ill.
Mickayla Bass added 13 points and Sydney Driscoll had 12 for the co-op, which built a 14-5 lead after the opening quarter and led by 17 points at halftime.
The Warriors won the second half, 31-23. Sharon Mai and Anna Berryman scored 11 points apiece to pace East Dubuque. Mia Wilwert chipped in 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 55, River Ridge 28 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 17 points and Sam Hesselbacher added 11, leading the Pirates to a runaway victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Coe 78, Loras 59 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sami Martin led Loras with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Cierra Bachmann added 13 points, but the Duhawks’ season came to a close with a loss to Coe in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament. Loras finished the season 6-7 overall.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Benedictine 1 — At Lisle, Ill.: Baylee Vincent scored two goals and Brooke Brodzinki also scored as the Spartans opened their season with a victory.