BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
A pair of legendary Dubuque athletes will be headed to the Iowa Men’s Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Dave Bakey and George Peterson will be inducted in either April or May at a location to be determined. Induction ceremonies typically take place in the fall at a location central to the honorees, but uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pushed the event to the spring.
Peterson, who will be inducted posthumously, competed from 1953 through 1976 and has been described as one of the top five pitchers ever in the state of Iowa. In the Dubuque Kiwanis Tournament, he once won 65 straight games over 14 seasons before dropping a 1-0 decision to Californian Jim Sperry in the 1969 final.
Peterson won at least 10 MVP awards in the Kiwanis, Tri-State and Iowa Softball Congress State tournaments.
Bakey, an infielder who played from 1977 through 1992, was one of the top clutch hitters of his era. In addition to playing for multiple Dubuque teams, he competed for squads based in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines during his career. He joins his brother, Tom, in the Iowa Men’s Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Five other players will be inducted in the spring. They include Rick Daniels (Quad Cities), Joe Simoni (Des Moines), Mike Clark (Des Moines), Cory Christensen (Raymond) and Tim Olson (Clear Lake).
SIMON WINS PRO PULLING LEAGUE TITLE
Brandon Simon, of Farley, Iowa, won the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League season points championship in the Pro Stock Tractor division last month. Driving ‘Loud and Heavy,’ Simon accumulated 579 points to outdistance Dennie and Sam Brown, of Clay, Ky., by 60 points for the title. Simon also finished fifth with 497 points in his other entry, ‘Loud and Loaded.’
In the Super Modified Tractors division, Simon claimed sixth in the points standings.
In the Super Modified 2-Wheel Drive division, Chaz Fleming, of Lamont, Iowa, placed eighth, while Tony Fleming, also of Lamont, took 12th. R.J. Simon, of Farley, finished 13th and 14th with his two entries in the division, and Jordan Nelson, of Farley, placed 15th.
Bob Gansemer and Brandon Block, of Platteville, Wis., claimed sixth place in the Unlimited Super Stock Tractor division.
The 2021 Champions Tour season began May 21 in North Carolina and ended Sept. 25 in Missouri and included a stop June 11-12 at 300 Raceway in Farley.
IOWA TO HOST SENIOR ALL-STAR XC MEETThe Iowa Association of Track Coaches will again host its Senior All-Star Cross Country Meet this season after having it postponed by the pandemic last fall. The event is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Pella, Iowa. Qualifying times are 21:50 for girls and 17:50 for boys. Runners must have completed their season and be in good standing with their high school. For more information, visit www.iowarunjumpthrow.com.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR WINTER IOWA GAMES
Registration recently opened for the majority of sports in the 2022 Winter Iowa Games. The festival will take place primarily in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout January and February. For more information, including the festival’s COVID-19 policies, visit www.iowagames.org.