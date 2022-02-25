Fourteen area wrestlers kept their state championship hopes alive as the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament began in Madison, Wis., on Thursday with preliminary round matches in Divisions 2 and 3.
Fennimore advanced three through the Division 3 prelims and into the quarterfinals, where they joined three teammates who had byes through the opening round.
Fennimore’s Amryn Nutter opened the tournament with a 19-3 technical fall over Stratford’s Trenton Cournoyer at 106 pounds. Teammate Ian Crapp (113) followed with a 7-3 decision over Mineral Point’s Kade Rule, and Tristan Steldt (138) won an 11-3 major decision over Carsyn Mayer of Crandon.
Nutter will face Valders’ Maddux Wendling in the quarterfinals, Crapp drew Cameron’s Kayne Johnson, and Steldt will wrestle Random Lake’s Stone Pomeroy.
The Golden Eagles’ Brecken Muench (120), Brett Birchman (126) and Cameron Winkers (220) had byes into the quarterfinals.
Mineral Point’s Roen Carey (106), Trapper Nafzger (132) and Bo Hanson (170) won their prelims to join Lucas Sullivan (126) and Tarrin Riley (138) in the quarterfinals.
Carey pinned Saint Croix Falls’ Cole Steffen in 1:23 at 106 and will face Kenosha Christian Life’s Drew Dolphin in the quarterfinals. Nafzger won an 11-6 decision over Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs at 132 and will face Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh in the quarterfinals. Hanson won a 9-0 major decision over Poynette’s Owen Bahr and will next face La Crosse Aquinas’ David Malin.
Mineral Point’s Rule and Carson Kroll (120), Fennimore’s Kaden Hahn (145), Wyatt Ahnen (160) and Nathan Blaschke (170), Lancaster’s Bryce Galle (182), and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Jackson Kemnitzer (220) lost their prelims and were eliminated.
Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney (195) also had byes into the quarterfinals.
In Division 2, Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird pinned Winneconne’s Chase Sternard in 1:03 at 106, and teammate Owen Seffrood advanced at 132 with an 18-3 technical fall over New London’s Austin Schmallenberg. Owen Huschitt (182) won a 9-6 decision over Brillion’s Damon Schmidt, and Brady Horne made the WarBirds 4-for-4 in prelims with a 5-4 win over Winneconne’s Dylan Krings at 195.
Aird will wrestle Dodgeville’s Charlie Meudt in the quarterfinals; Seffrood will face Lodi’s Chandler Curtis; Huschitt drew Northwestern’s Ian Smith; and Horn will face Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg.
Prairie du Chien’s Drew Hird pinned Kiel’s Ezekiel Sippel in 3:45 at 138 and will face West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe in the quarterfinals. The Blackhawks’ Luke Kramer also won by fall at 145, pinning Amherst’s Jake Hall in 3:43 to set up a showdown with Freedom’s Nathjan VandeHey. Maddox Cejka won via 17-2 technical fall over Plymouth’s Jaden Papenfus at 152 and will wrestle Lodi’s Zane Licht.
Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano (285) pinned Monroe’s Isaac Bunker and will face Amery’s Robert Beese.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Ayden Nolan (120), Prairie du Chien’s Ryder Koenig (126), Belmont/Platteville’s Tanner Paulson (138) and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Breylin Goebel (160) lost their prelims.