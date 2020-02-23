The Illinois High School Association released brackets for the Class 1A boys basketball tournament last week. Here is a capsule look at area teams, all competing in the Hanover (River Ridge) Sectional.
HANOVER SECTIONAL
Feb. 24 first round: East Dubuque vs. Morrison (6 p.m. at Fulton); Galena vs. River Ridge (7:30 p.m. at Fulton); Dakota vs. Leland (6 p.m. at Polo); Hinckley Big Rock at Polo (7:30 p.m.); Shabbona Indian Creek vs. Rockford Sacred Heart (6 p.m. at Rockford Christian Life); Durand vs. South Beloit (7:30 p.m. at Rockford Christian Life); Lena-Winslow at Pearl City (6 p.m.); Freeport Aquin vs. Warren (7:30 p.m. at Pearl City)
Feb. 25 first round: Milledgeville at Fulton (6 p.m.); Annawan vs. Stockton (7:30 p.m. at Fulton); Pecatonica vs. Amboy (6 p.m. at Polo); Lamoille vs. Ashton-Franklin Center (7:30 p.m. at Polo); Hebron at Rockford Christian Life (6 p.m.); Earlville v.s Kirkland (7:30 p.m. at Rockford Christian Life); Lanark Eastland vs. Forreston (6 p.m. at Pearl City); Scales Mound vs. Orangeville (7:30 p.m. at Pearl City)
Regional semifinals: Feb. 26 at Fulton, Polo, Rockford Christian Life and Pearl City, at 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Regional finals: 7 p.m., Feb. 28 at Fulton, Polo, Rockford Christian Life and Pearl City
Regional winners: Advance to the Hanover Sectional, March 3-6 at River Ridge High
Outlook: Despite a high turnover on the roster, the East Dubuque Warriors again find themselves atop their regional bracket. East Dubuque drew the top seed and has locked up its third Northwest Upstate Illini Conference title in four years. The Warriors are gunning for their fourth consecutive regional title. … The winner of East Dubuque-Morrison and Galena-River Ridge will face off in the regional semifinals, which could spell a Pirates-Warriors rivalry matchup. Galena is the eighth seed while the Wildcats come in 11th. East Dubuque and Galena played each other on Friday in what could be a preview taste of their potential regional matchup, a 52-38 victory for the Warriors. … Down in the Pearl City regional, Scales Mound is seeded fourth and could play spoiler to higher seeds like Lena-Winslow and Lanark Eastland. The Hornets finished second in the NUIC, with two of their losses coming at the hands of East Dubuque. … Stockton (13 seed), and Warren (9) face uphill battles in their playoff openers. Should either team pull an upset, Warren will likely take on Lena-Winslow and the Blackhawks will most likely draw fourth-seeded Fulton.