Telegraph Herald
East Dubuque’s no-hitter streak ended at two, but the winning streak was extended to three.
Owen Christ hit a grand slam and Bradin Lee went 3-for-4 with a double as the Warriors beat Lanark Eastland, 7-2, on Monday in Lanark, Ill.
Colin Sutter allowed just one hit over four innings, striking out four and walking one. The Warrior had not allowed a hit in their previous two games.
Carver Kamentz threw the final three innings to earn the save, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
Zander Tierney drove in a pair of runs for East Dubuque (4-1).
Warren/Stockton 16, Black Hawk 0 (4 innings) — At Warren, Ill.: Brady Broshous doubled and tripled and drove in two runs, and Colby Tucker tripled and drove in four runs as the WarHawks routed the Warriors.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cuba City 11, Southwestern 0 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Addy Schauff and Josie Kruder collected three hits each, Summer Rogers and Payton Gile added two hits apiece, and the Cubans cruised.
Riverdale 8, Darlington 5 — At Darlington, Wis.: Kylie Butler and Chance Lange had three hits apiece, but the Redbirds lost to Riverdale.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 7, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Benton, Wis.: Millie Boden went 3-for-4 with a double and Sophie Buck had a double among her two hits as Scales Mound/River Ridge beat Benton/Shullsburg.
BOYS SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 2 (OT) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nyle Jenkins, Kyle Konrardy and Owen Hull scored goals as the Rams moved to 3-0.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Western Dubuque 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Hawks blanked the Bobcats to keep Western Dubuque winless through three matches this season.
Bellevue 4, Monticello 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Gavin Roling and Spencer Abbott scored two goals apiece as the Comets beat the Panthers..
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue 9, Monticello 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets routed the Panthers to earn the program’s first-ever victory.
Anamosa 2, Maquoketa 1 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Raiders scored twice in the second half to beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight meetings.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cascade 192, Bellevue 193 — At Fillmore, Iowa: Tyler Smith carded a team-best 48 and the Cougars used their depth to edge the Comets. Jensen Wedeking shot a 39 to earn medalist honors for Bellevue.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles were shut out by the Saints in their season opener.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-La Crosse 10-6, UW-Platteville 0-1 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (5-12, 2-6 WIAC) were no-hit in the opener and limited to three singles in the second game.
