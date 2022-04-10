The Loras College baseball team isn’t too familiar playing from behind.
Averaging nearly nine runs per game, their offensive firepower has allowed them to put runs on the board early and often.
Saturday’s two victories called for a bit of a different recipe.
The NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Duhawks rallied out of deficits in both contests, punctuated by a dramatic ninth-inning comeback in Game 2 to sweep Nebraska Wesleyan, 6-4 and 9-8, in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Petrakis Park.
“Everybody in our lineup is just resilient,” said Max McCallum, who put an exclamation mark on the day with a walk-off single in the nightcap. “I got the chance to hit second today and I’m just glad that I was able to come up big in that situation.”
Now 23-4, the majority of Loras’ wins have come by sizeable margins, but Duhawks’ head coach Carl Tebon knows the importance of winning the close ones.
“I told our team before the year, it all comes down to one-run games,” he said. “We’ve had a few of them this past week and came out on the bad side once and the good side this time. What a great comeback, I think our guys really had some great at-bats today.”
Nebraska Wesleyan carried a 4-2 lead through six innings of the first game as Loras’ bats were rather quiet and its defense at times sluggish. Two costly errors in the third and fourth led to two Prairie Wolves’ runs.
Duhawks’ starter Davis Pasco was solid, allowing just one earned run over 5 1/3 innings of work.
Ryan Wohlers led off Loras’ half of the seventh with a double and sparked a rally for the home team. McCallum followed with an RBI single and later scored to tie the game at 4-4.
Daniel Rogers, who earlier in the week garnered D3baseball.com Team of the Week accolades, put the Duhawks ahead, 6-4, with a run-scoring double to cap a four-run seventh inning.
Ethan Peters cemented the win, tossing two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth. The junior’s eighth save of the season broke Loras’ single-season record.
“Originally, I wasn’t even a closer, I was a starter,” Peters said. “Then COVID happened, people graduated, and I came into the closer role. It just fit. The mentality fits me, I get super-focused … the adrenaline that you get is just the best feeling in the world.”
A Wohlers second-inning homer and Joe Egan’s RBI single in the fourth staked the Duhawks to a 4-0 lead in Game 2 as it appeared they would coast to the sweep.
But NWU’s Derek Kolbush sent a towering two-run blast over the right field fence to cut the lead in half, and the Prairie Wolves plated six runs after the departure of Loras starter Matt Jeter in the top of the sixth to surge ahead, 8-4.
Luke Fennelly delivered an RBI double in the eighth to get the Duhawks within 8-5. Meanwhile, former Dubuque Senior hurler Erik Edminster held the Prairie Wolves’ bats at bay with 3 1/3 clutch shutout innings of relief.
“He held them when we really needed him to do so,” Tebon said. “Definitely big props to Erik Edminster, he held them down and that was really a big reason why we won that game.”
Max Cullen drew a hard-earned leadoff walk to start the bottom of the ninth and Dakota Church followed with another. Dylan Pardoe’s single loaded the bases for Loras with one out.
Two timely wild pitches plated two more runs as the Duhawks suddenly drew within 8-7, before Egan’s RBI groundout knotted the score and set the stage for McCallum.
The freshman infielder, who moved up from ninth to second in the batting order for Game 2, calmly stroked the first pitch he saw into the left-centerfield gap to seal the comeback win as his teammates charged out of the dugout to mob in celebration.