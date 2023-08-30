wills

Drake University senior libero earned the Missouri Valley Conference’s defensive player of the week award on Monday. She is a former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic standout.

 Drake University

Jada Wills began her senior year in style this weekend, earning the first Missouri Valley Conference volleyball defensive player of the week award of the season.

The Drake University senior libero logged 76 digs, the second-highest total in Division I volleyball after the opening weekend, at the Flyer Invitational hosted by the University of Dayton. She also tallied a perfect serve reception percentage on 60 attempts with two assists and a service ace.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com