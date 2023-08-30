Jada Wills began her senior year in style this weekend, earning the first Missouri Valley Conference volleyball defensive player of the week award of the season.
The Drake University senior libero logged 76 digs, the second-highest total in Division I volleyball after the opening weekend, at the Flyer Invitational hosted by the University of Dayton. She also tallied a perfect serve reception percentage on 60 attempts with two assists and a service ace.
The former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic standout was just one of two players in the MVC to average over five digs per set during the weekend. Her 5.85 digs per set rank fourth in the country.
Wills did her damage against three high quality opponents in No. 12 Marquette, No. 24 Western Kentucky, and tournament champion and host Dayton.
Wills entered her senior season with 1,258 digs, the seventh-most in program history. In earning second-team all-MVC accolades as a junior, she logged a team-high 728 digs, the second-most in the MVC and second-most in a single season in Drake history. She played in 140 sets and 38 matches while racking up 92 assists.
UNI cross country picked for 6th, 8th — The University of Northern Iowa women’s cross country team has been picked to finish sixth out of 12 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, while the men were picked in a tie for eighth with Valparaiso. Belmont was selected as the preseason favorite to win the women’s team title, with Drake voted to take the men’s championship.
The Panthers’ women’s squad includes former Western Dubuque standout Lauren Klein and Dubuque Hempstead grad Brooke O’Brien. The men’s team includes former Bellevue state champion Brady Griebel and Hempstead grad Caleb Kass.
Casey named captain at St. Ambrose — Dubuque Senior graduate Tom Casey has been named a captain for the St. Ambrose University football team. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior quarterback completed 7 of 11 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 loss at Taylor on Saturday to open the season.
In 24 career games, Casey has gone 250-for-470 for 3,042 yards and 39 touchdowns. He owns a 129.4 passer efficiency rating.
UW-Whitewater picked to win WIAC football title — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the defending conference co-champion, and winner of 14 of the last 17 titles, has been picked to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. The Warhawks went 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the league last season.
UW-Platteville, which went 5-5 and 4-3 last season, has been picked to finish fifth in the WIAC.
Platteville grad takes over at Eau Claire — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has hired Rob Erickson as its new football coach. A UW-Platteville alum (1996-99), he most recently served as an assistant coach at South Dakota State University since 2020. Erickson has also been an assistant coach at UW-Whitewater, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and Aurora University (Ill.).
Blazek named to watch list — UW-Platteville senior Justin Blazek has been named to the 11th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist.
Blazek is one of 720 position players to earn a spot on the watchlist and adds another preseason honor for the Pioneers defensive lineman. The Naperville, Ill., native was recently named to the D3football.com preseason All-America First-Team Defense as well as the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 list.
Blazek will look to build on a stellar 2022 season which saw him win WIAC Defensive Player of the Year and D3football.com Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year. He tallied nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss a year ago and forced a pair of turnovers. Blazek recorded 58 total tackles and had a pair of multi-sack games, including a season-high three at UW-Stout.
Warhawks top WIAC volleyball poll — UW-Whitewater, the defending regular-season and tournament champion, has been picked to win the WIAC women’s volleyball championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. The Warhawks collected their 18th regular-season title and 17th tournament crown a season ago. They are ranked No. 12 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/Taraflex NCAA Division III preseason poll.
UW-Platteville, which went 23-9, 3-4 last season, landed at No. 5 in the WIAC preseason poll.
LaCrosse tops WIAC soccer poll — UW-La Crosse, the defending conference champion, has been picked to win the WIAC women’s soccer title, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. UW-Platteville was picked to finish sixth.
Eliza Denmeade is the new head coach at UW-Platteville after serving as an assistant coach with the program for the past two seasons.
Luther picked for A-R-C tennis title — Luther College is the coaches’ choice to win the American Rivers Conference women’s tennis title. The Norse were last season’s conference champions and were chosen first on eight ballots, while second-place Coe received one first-place votes. Loras College was picked to finish sixth and Dubuque was picked for ninth.
Clarke’s Catchur honored — Clarke University’s Shannon Catchur earned the Heart of America Conference’s soccer offensive player of the week award on Monday. Catchur and the Pride earned a 1-1 tie against Viterbo and a 3-1 win over Judson (Ill.). The Valparaiso, Ind., native scored three of the Pride’s four goals, including the game-winner against Judson, during the week.