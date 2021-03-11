Iowa is hoping to go on an extended vacation to Indianapolis. How long the Hawkeyes stay will depend on how they play.
Third-seeded Iowa opens its postseason run today with a Big Ten Conference tournament quarterfinal showdown against sixth-seeded Wisconsin (17-11) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Hawkeyes left for Indiana’s capital on Wednesday and won’t return until their season is complete. The Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament are both being hosted completely in Indiana — which means if they make the type of run players and fans are expecting, it could be a month before they return to Iowa City.
That means a logistical nightmare.
“I don’t think our players have ever had to pack for 28 days,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. “You can imagine what our coaches and student managers are bringing. We’re bringing academic folks, obviously our strength and conditioning coach. Then the next phase is kind of staying sequestered with our group, not exiting the hotel, roaming around town, getting involved in contact tracing situations that could put us in jeopardy of having a healthy team.”
Joe Wieskamp will be a game-time decision for Iowa’s Big Ten Conference tournament opener today.
Wieskamp injured his ankle in the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes’ 77-73 victory over Wisconsin in their regular-season finale on Sunday. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wieskamp did not practice on Tuesday. The team’s athletic trainer and doctor will make the ultimate decision if he can play.
“Sometimes you deal with is he 100%, is he 90, is he 80, is he 75? How does he feel? What does he want to do? So we’ll wait and see,” McCaffery said. “If he feels really good, my anticipation will be to play him on Friday. We’ll see how he does. If he’s not at or near 100%, then we might hold him. We’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the student-athlete, bottom line.”
Iowa will be facing a Wisconsin team hungry for revenge.
The Badgers lost both matchups this season against their border rival — Iowa won, 77-62, in Madison on Feb. 18 — and the second game saw tempers flare near the end.
Wisconsin led late, but Iowa rallied behind a controversial flagrant foul called against the Badgers’ Brad Davison.
Micah Potter led Wisconsin with 23 points in Sunday’s game. Davison finished with 14 points and Jonathan Davis had 11. Badgers star D’Mitrik Trice fouled out late.
The Badgers had lost three straight games entering the tournament before surviving Penn State, 75-74, in Thursday’s second-round contest.
Wisconsin is 25-19 all-time in the tournament and won titles in 2004, 2008 and 2015.