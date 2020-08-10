A pair of Dubuque Hempstead seniors earned Class 4A first-team all-state accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, the organization announced this evening.
First baseman Andrue Henry and outfielder Devin Eudaley represented the Mustangs on the 16-player Class 4A first team, while Dubuque Wahlert sophomore outfielder Tommy Specht made the Class 3A first team.
Western Dubuque senior pitcher Casey Perrenoud and Dubuque Senior junior shortstop Cole Smith received third-team nods in Class 4A. Edgewood-Colesburg junior outfielder Parker Rochford made the Class 1A third team.
The IHSBCA did not selected an all-class Super Team this season because of COVID-19. The organization typically selects the all-state teams during its All-Star Series weekend, but that event also fell victim to the coronavirus.
Henry, the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division player of the year, and Eudaley helped Hempstead reach the state tournament for the 14th time in program history and the first time since 2014. The Mustangs reached the state semifinals before falling to Ankeny.
Henry, a Kirkwood Community College recruit who spent the past two seasons at Hempstead after transferring from Senior, batted .383 (23-for-60) with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs while posting a 5-0 record, 0.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings. In a three-year varsity career, he batted .361 (107-for-296) with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 104 RBIs. He also went 9-8 with a 3.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 104 innings of work.
Eudaley batted .438 (28-for-64) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run, 19 runs scored and 23 RBIs this season. He led the Mustangs in at-bats, runs, hits and RBIs and shared the lead in doubles and struck out only three times. In two seasons of varsity baseball, Eudaley batted .355 (65-for-183) with 17 doubles, three triples, six homers, 52 RBIs and 43 runs scored.
Eudaley also led the Hempstead bowling team to the state tournament and plans to compete in that sport at Hawkeye Community College.
Specht, a University of Illinois recruit, led the MVC’s Valley Division in hitting with a .525 average (21-for-40). He added five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 16 runs scored despite the Golden Eagles missing two weeks due to a COVID-19 quarantine. As a freshman last season, he hit .345 (30-for-87) with five doubles, four triples, one home run and nine RBIs while scoring 19 runs.
Perrenoud pitched three seasons of varsity baseball at Western Dubuque and will continue his career at Southeastern Community College beginning this weekend. He went 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings this season for the Bobcats, who had a two-week COVID-19 quarantine of their own. He and finished his career with a 12-1 record, a 0.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 100 innings of work.
Smith finished as the MVC’s overall batting champion with a .528 average (28-for-53). He added four doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs, 10 walks and went 6-for-9 in stolen base attempts for the Rams, who finished the regular-season but did not participate in the postseason because of a COVID-19 exposure in the program. Smith made his varsity debut as a sophomore and batted .343 (36-for-105) with five doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Rochford finished the season with a .571 batting average (16-for-28), two doubles, two triples, one home run, four RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.