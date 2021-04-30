The game was supposed to be over. Twice.
Someone apparently forgot to tell the Loras dugout.
Haddalyn Anderson hit a crucial three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Grace Houghton punched a walk-off single up the middle in the ninth as Loras rallied past rival Dubuque, 11-10, on Thursday at Faber-Clark Field.
“We just knew that if we kept fighting and just went run by run that we could get back in it,” Houghton said. “We just knew we had to keep fighting. That’s what we did.”
Loras certainly seemed out of it after the first couple innings.
Dubuque built an 8-0 lead before the Duhawks came to life. Loras scored more than six runs in a game for the first time this season while snapping a 10-game losing streak.
“It’s all mental. We’ve been down 8-0 before and I think what was different this time was nobody ever thought we were out of the game,” Anderson said. “We knew we could do it. We’ve been connecting really well the past couple games; we knew that we were so close to pulling out a win that we wanted it so badly and I think it showed. That’s why we were able to pull through.”
Loras improved to 2-20 overall and 2-16 in the American Rivers Conference, earning its first win since a 6-5 triumph over Simpson on April 1. The Duhawks had lost four straight against Dubuque and were outscored, 17-1, in a doubleheader against the Spartans earlier this month.
“I think we’ve just learned to fight throughout this season,” Loras coach Ashley Winter said. “We haven’t necessarily gotten the results that we’ve wanted, the end results, so we’ve just really focused a lot on the process and doing what we can at that moment to the best of our abilities. Just continue to fight and put forth the effort and play like it’s 0-0 every single pitch.
“The girls did a great job with that. Every time (Dubuque) grabbed the lead, we just fought back. I’m really proud of them today and how they were resilient throughout the game.”
Dubuque (18-12, 7-11) lost its fourth straight game and has dropped six of seven since that April 14 sweep of the Duhawks.
The Spartans committed seven errors Thursday, leading to four unearned runs.
“They earned it. I’m not saying they didn’t earn it, they earned it. But we gave it to them,” Dubuque coach Jeff Lamb said.
Emily Bloomer and Alyanna Martinez each hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Spartans took a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Morgan Turnmire and Lauren Brown added run-scoring singles in the second for an 8-0 lead.
Checkmate, right? Not quite.
Abigail Bergholz started the rally with an RBI single in the third, and Loras surged back into the game with a five-run fourth inning — capped by Anderson’s three-run homer to left. Jessica Bulanda and Sara Vander Mause also drove in runs in the inning.
“We knew we could do it,” Houghton said. “We knew that if we just kept fighting and kept pushing that we would be able to break out of it soon.”
The Duhawks had plenty of chances to take the lead in the late innings and had the potential go-ahead run in scoring position with less than two outs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“It’s tough, because the reason that we haven’t been winning games prior to this game is that we haven’t been able to finish in moments like that,” Anderson said. “So, seeing it happen again is frustrating, but again, it all comes back to mentality and how we were able to stay positive and really believe that we could pull through.”
Both teams went down in order in the eighth before Turnmire opened the ninth with her fourth homer of the season, a line drive to straightaway center. Bloomer doubled and scored on Cayla Cavanaugh’s single up the middle for a 10-8 lead.
Game over, right? Not so fast.
Bulanda singled and Ellie Schill reached on an error after laying down a sacrifice bunt. Claire Peachey singled to right and advanced to second as both runners came across to score and tie the game.
Anderson bunted Peachey to third for the first out. Houghton punched a single between third base and shortstop for the game-winner.
Houghton was 0-for-5 up until that point.
“I went up to Grace before that hit and I said take a deep breath. She did. I said say that you can, and she said I will. And that was it,” Anderson said. “We had total confidence. She’s someone who can make that play when we need it, in the clutch moment, and that’s what she did. I believed in her and she believed in herself and that’s really all that mattered.”