Just call Olivia Baxter the closer.
In a game that was tight from wire-to-wire against city rival Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday night, Dubuque Senior’s 6-foot-1 junior center made sure to close the deal in the fourth quarter.
Baxter scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the final 8 minutes, along with grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double as the Rams held off Class 4A No. 7-ranked Wahlert, 51-44, at Wahlert High School.
“The second half seems to be where I kind of focus up and be smart about everything,” Baxter said. “I’m used to playing with fouls, so I’m just finding a way to be smart and still help the team.”
Senior improved to 3-0 on the season and defeated Wahlert (2-2) for the fourth consecutive time. Josie Potts added 10 points for the Rams.
“When I took this job four years ago, we were determined to start winning city games on a consistent basis,” Rams coach Jared Deutsch said. “Coach Spiegler’s teams are always tough and gritty, and even being a little short-handed tonight they brought it. I’m just really proud of how we matched their toughness. I’m proud of our kids.”
Emma Donovan scored 13 points and Allie Kutsch added 11 for the Eagles, who are ranked for the first time since 2012 but are now missing leading scorer Mary Kate King. The senior guard is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
“Hitting shots is the name of the game,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We had good looks I thought, but they just weren’t going in tonight. Our kids fought. They’re fighters and they hung in there, but you have to hit shots. That’s the name of the game; putting the ball in the hole. They just didn’t drop for us tonight.”
Neither team could create much distance from the other in a tightly contested first half. Kutsch’s drive to the basket gave the Eagles a 6-2 lead in the opening quarter, but a 3-pointer from Potts cut the Rams’ deficit to 6-5 at the end of the frame.
Baxter scored inside as the Rams opened the second quarter with a 7-1 run, but freshman Maria Freed came off the bench with an and-1 basket to tie the game at 12. Kutsch added a pair of buckets inside to take an 18-14 lead, but Senior then responded with a 7-0 run capped by a Potts triple as the Rams held a 22-20 lead at the break.
Baxter scored the first six points of the third quarter to extend the Rams’ lead to 28-20. The Eagles then responded with a 10-5 run, finished with a 3 from Ana Chandlee to pull within 33-30 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We’re not seeing it as playing Wahlert, we just see it as playing another team,” Baxter said. “In these city games you might get nerves or anxiety, but we’re just trying to trust ourselves and our abilities more than thinking about who we’re playing.”
Elly Haber drove for a deuce for the Rams in the fourth, then Baxter took over. She scored four straight baskets in the paint to extend Senior’s advantage to 45-37 with 3:25 remaining. The Eagles wouldn’t falter, as Donovan drove for a bucket and Kutsch sank a trey to make it 47-44 with 29.2 seconds to play, but Potts and Payton Kizer hit their free throws to put the ‘W’ on ice.
“Liv has matured so much over the last year,” Deutsch said. “She’s a confident kid and is such a great leader for this team. She’s put in a lot of work over the last year to make herself better and she’s showing it on the court. I’m proud of her and happy for her.”