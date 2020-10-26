All things considered, it's been a pretty great fall for sports programs in Dubuque.
That was more than verified today with the release of Mississippi Valley Conference honors for football and cross country.
In Class 4A football all-MVC selections, Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne was named the Valley Division's Player of the Year, while first-year coach Jeff Hoerner was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Senior's Jacob Konrardy was named the Valley's Placekicker of the Year.
Hempstead's Ryan Winger was named the boys cross country Athlete of the Year in the Valley Division, while coach Mark Ressler was tabbed Coach of the Year.
In girls cross country, Hempstead's Kelee Leitzen earned Valley Division Athlete of the Year and Senior's Louie Fischer was named Coach of the Year.
In football, Hempstead's Dunne, Cayden Lovett and Zach Sabers received Valley first-team offense, along with Senior's Jim Bonifas, Cain McWilliams and Carson Tart. Hempstead's Jackson Ostrander and Caleb Heims, along with Senior's Hunter Preston, earned second-team offense.
First-team defense selections went to Hempstead's Anterio Thompson, Jalen Smith and Senior's Seth Bullock. Second-team defensive picks were Hempstead's Max Moldt and Ty Hancock, and Senior's Ben Hefel and Nate Oswalt.
Honorable mention football honors went to Hempstead's Isaac Harden and Jayden Siegert (offense), and Bryar Blean and Chase Hefel (defense), while Senior's picks were Zak Kubitz and Tanner Buol (offense) and Tommy Williams and Logan Flanagan (defense).
For boys cross country, first-team picks in the Valley went to Hempstead's Winger, Derek Leicht, Brady Blean, Josh Davis and Mason Suarez, along with Senior's Connor Kilgore. Tabbed second team in the Valley were Hempstead's Marcus Leitzen and George Holesinger, along with Wahlert's Nathan Munshower in the Mississippi Division.
Honorable mention in the Valley went to Senior's Robert Howes, while Mississippi selections were Western Dubuque's Cade Messer and Eli Naumann.
First-team girls cross country selections in the Valley Division were Hempstead's Leitzen, Brooke O'Brien and Julia Gehl, along with Senior's Lily Schmidt, Izzy Gorton and Lucia Nelson. First team in the Mississippi went to Wahlert's Gabby Moran and Western Dubuque's Lauren Klein and Alyssa Klein.
Second-team selections were Hempstead's Ellie Hermiston; Senior's Leah Klapatauskas, Kaitlyn Miller and Elyza Hoffman; and Wahlert's Alix Oliver. Honorable mention went to Hempstead's Audrey Franklin and Emily Richter; Senior's Hanna Walsh; and Wahlert's Ellie Meyer.