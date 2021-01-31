It didn’t take Braden Doyle very long to feel pretty good again after being on the wrong end of a dangerous hit Saturday night.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman scored the eventual game-winning goal just 2:23 after a second-period late hit by Des Moines’ Zach Faremouth resulted in a major boarding penalty and a game misconduct. Doyle gave the Saints a three-goal cushion they needed in a 3-2 victory.
The Saints spoiled Des Moines' return to Buccaneer Arena after the August derecho severely damaged the facility’s roof and forced the team to start the season at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. Dubuque won its fifth straight and improved to 9-3-0 following a 1-10-0 start.
“That goal couldn’t have come at a better time,” Doyle said of his third goal of the season. “That hit really got me fired up. I was in pain, obviously, and I’m still a little sore, but all I wanted to do was get back out there and do something to bounce back.
“It felt really good to bounce back. And it feels even better that it was the game-winning goal in a physical game like that.”
Doyle took a Matt Savoie pass, walked in from the point and fired a wrist shot past Koepple for his third goal of the year at 10:36 of the second period. Ryan Alexander picked up a secondary assist on the 4-on-4 goal that chased goalie Remington Koepple in favor of backup Josh Langford.
The physicality didn’t end with Faremouth’s hit. In the final second of the game, with the Buccaneers desperately seeking the equalizer, a scrum erupted just outside Saints goaltender Lukas Parik’s crease. Parik drew a 10-minute misconduct for being an aggressor, while Dubuque’s Evan Stella and Des Moines’ Sam Renlund received roughing double minors and 10-minute misconducts.
“I had the puck frozen under my glove and one guy slashed me like five times,” said Parik, who made 24 saves to earn his second victory in as many nights after joining the team on Thursday. “Of course, I’m going to stand up for myself, just like I know my teammates would as well. I’m not going to take crap from anybody.”
Savoie gave Dubuque a 1-0 lead by scoring his sixth goal in just his fifth game with the Saints.
At the beginning of a 5-on-3 power play, Stephen Halliday won the faceoff, Andrei Buyalsky made a touch pass to Ian Pierce at the point, and Pierce played catch with Savoie in the high slot. Savoie wired a one-timer past goalie Remington Koepple’s blocker with 25 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The Saints doubled their lead 5:02 into the second stanza, when Primo Self scored his third goal of the season on a backhander through traffic. Riley Stuart and Kenny Connors picked up assists after Stella worked the puck to the net front with a shot from the point.
Des Moines finally got on the board at 7:15 of the third period on Sam Renlund’s second-effort goal. Paul Davey pulled the Buccaneers within a goal by scoring an extra attacker rebound goal with 3:25 left in regulation.
“We knew Des Moines was going to come out hot, and that was the message in our room before the game,” Savoie said. “After playing them a couple of weeks ago, we knew they were a physical team. On the smaller ice sheet with their rowdy fans, we knew what we were getting into.
“I thought we stuck to our game plan really well. We didn’t overhandle pucks, we capitalized on our chances and Parik was great on the back end. It was great to get out of here with a win.”
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. today, also in Urbandale, Iowa.
“The key is we can’t get too high or get too low,” Savoie said. “It’s going to be our fourth game in six days, so the key will be hydrating and getting a good night of sleep. Then, we have to come out energized and play like we did tonight. After what happened late in the game, that shouldn’t be a problem.”