Homecoming never felt so good for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

After spending the first two months of the season on the road while Dubuque Ice Arena completed a five-month, $6 million stabilization and renovation, the Saints blitzed the Madison Capitols, 10-2, on Friday night. Dubuque scored the final nine goals, including five in the second period and four in the third, to tie a Tier I franchise record for goals in a game.

