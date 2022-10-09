09232022-wahlertvsnfayettevalleyfootball13-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert running back Ryan Brosius fights for extra yards during a Sept. 23 game against North Fayette Valley. Brosius and the Golden Eagles clinched a postseason berth with Friday’s win over Oelwein.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Four area teams are securely into the Iowa playoffs, and four more are into the Wisconsin postseason.

West Delaware (4-3, 3-0 Iowa Class 3A District 3), Dubuque Wahlert (5-2, 3-1 Class 2A District 4), Cascade (4-2, 2-2 Class 1A District 4) and Maquoketa Valley (5-2, 4-1 Class A District 4) each have secured top-four finishes in their districts.

TH staff writer Danny Miller contributed

