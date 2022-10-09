Four area teams are securely into the Iowa playoffs, and four more are into the Wisconsin postseason.
West Delaware (4-3, 3-0 Iowa Class 3A District 3), Dubuque Wahlert (5-2, 3-1 Class 2A District 4), Cascade (4-2, 2-2 Class 1A District 4) and Maquoketa Valley (5-2, 4-1 Class A District 4) each have secured top-four finishes in their districts.
West Delaware is in contention for the district title and would clinch at least a share of the championship with a win over Independence (7-1, 3-0) on Friday.
Wahlert is almost certainly locked into the No. 2 seed in its district with only Jesup (1-6, 0-4) remaining.
Cascade plays winless Postville and will secure the district’s No. 3 seed with a victory. The Cougars could slip to No. 4 if Postville somehow pulls the upset and Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-3, 2-2) knocks off Waterloo Columbus (4-3, 3-1).
Maquoketa Valley is looking at the No. 3 seed from its district unless it can knock off district leading North Linn (6-1, 5-0) in its finale.
Bellevue (3-4, 3-3 A-4) can add its name to the list of playoff-bound programs with a win at Clayton Ridge (1-6, 0-5).
In the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, Lancaster (6-2, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth while Platteville (4-4, 3-3) set up a Week 9 win-and-get-in showdown at River Valley (2-6, 2-4).
Darlington (7-1, 6-0) clinched the SWAL championship and is the only area qualifier from the league. Potosi/Cassville (7-1, 5-1) won the Six Rivers Conference championship and will be joined in the postseason by Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (5-3, 4-2).
In Illinois, Galena’s playoff hopes took a hit with its loss to Dakota on Friday night, but the Pirates (3-3, 2-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) can still gain eligibility by beating Durand/Pecatonica (5-1, 4-1) and West Carroll (0-6, 0-5) in the final two weeks of the season.
Menster makes mark — Cascade senior all-state running back Jack Menster’s season — and career — came to an abrupt end late in the Cougars’ Sept. 30 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg when he suffered a broken collar bone. Through six games this season, Menster was the central focus of Cascade’s offensive attack, averaging 162.5 yards rushing per game. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice this season. On Sept. 9, Menster ran for 202 yards in a win over Anamosa, and on Sept. 30 before suffering the injury, he erupted for 216 yards on the ground.
For his career, Menster rushed for 3,846 yards and reached the end zone 55 times. He ran for 1,673 yards in 2020, 1,041 in 2021, and was rapidly approaching another 1,000-yard campaign with 975 yards this season before it was cut short.
McShane surpasses 1,000 — Behind a 235-yard rushing performance, Maquoketa Valley junior running back Lance McShane eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season in Friday’s 38-24 win over Starmont. The junior now has rushed for 1,154 yards on the season. He has run for more than 200 yards in a game on four different occasions.
Rewarding Ward — West Delaware running back Will Ward is making the most of his senior campaign. Ward rushed for his greatest output of the season Friday when he broke loose for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-16 win over Hampton-Dumont-Cal. He has scored a rushing touchdown in all seven of West Delaware’s games this year, and has run for more than 100 yards in all but one. Ward has totaled 860 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns so far this season.
Big night for Huseman — Bradey Huseman shouldered the scoring load to help Southwestern/East Dubuque get back into the win column. Huseman ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, and returned a pair of kickoffs 60 yards for two more scores in the WarCats’ 50-7 victory over Pecatonica/Argyle.
Parker Shireman threw touchdown passes to Wyatt Kruser and Anthony Martin. Shireman and Colin Sutter also scored rushing touchdowns as Southwestern/East Dubuque (4-4, 2-4 Six Rivers Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak.
