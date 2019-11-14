Dyersville Beckman standout Michael Keegan on Wednesday signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Washburn University.
Washburn, located in Topeka, Kan., competes in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Conference at the NCAA Division II level.
As a junior last season, Keegan averaged 18.2 points per game on 53.2 percent shooting. He also accumulated 153 rebounds, 102 assists, 72 steals, 59 blocks and 37 made 3-pointers en route to first-team all-WaMaC Conference accolades.
In addition to basketball, Keegan stars for the Beckman soccer team and has competed for the Trailblazers at the state track and field meet.
Perrenoud to Southeastern — Western Dubuque senior right-handed pitcher Casey Perrenoud will continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, next fall. Perrenoud went 8-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings for the Bobcats, who advanced to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Burns honored — Dubuque Senior graduate Maggie Burns earned a spot on the USA Rugby Midwest Division I all-conference team. Burns plays inside and outside center for the University of Northern Iowa, which received an at-large bid to the national tournament and plays at Davenport University this weekend.
Birt named CCIW wrestler of week — Millikin junior Bradan Birt was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday. A native of Epworth, Iowa and Western Dubuque High School, Birt won the 165-pound title at the Millikin Open on Saturday as he went 4-0 with three pins and a first period technical fall in the finals.
Treanor leads Knights to NCAAs — Dubuque Wahlert grad Tiffany (Treanor) Pins guided the Wartburg College women’s soccer team to the NCAA Division III tournament after claiming the American Rivers Conference championship last weekend. Pomona-Pitzer will face the College of St. Scholastica at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wartburg Soccer Field, followed by Wartburg versus Concordia University Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. The winners will advance to the second round on Sunday. A 2005 graduate of Wartburg, Pins has guided the Knights to six of their eight NCAA tournament berths.