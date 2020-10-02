Cain McWilliams is a human highlight reel.
Unfortunately for Dubuque Senior, that wasn’t enough in a rare Thursday night home game.
Marcus Morgan was responsible for three first-half touchdowns, five in all, and Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Iowa City West, playing for the first time in nearly a month, showed very little rust in beating No. 9 Dubuque Senior, 35-23, on Thursday night at Dalzell Field.
The Rams (3-3, 1-2 Mississippi Valley Conference) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.
McWilliams ran for 182 yards for the Rams, 121 in the first half while routinely ripping off 7- and 9-yard runs. A 52-yard scamper on the third snap of the game set the Rams up inside the West 30-yard line, but the game’s opening drive ultimately ended with a missed 41-yard field goal attempt.
“We were getting down the field pretty easy on the run game, but we couldn’t string together good plays,” said McWilliams, who has run for 780 yards in six games. “It seemed like we would get one or two good plays, but then a penalty would happen, or something would happen and it would just set us back. We had a tough time stringing together good plays.”
First-year starting quarterback Jack Gilligan completed 10 of 20 passes for 187 yards, but also had four interceptions -- three of which were converted into touchdowns by the Trojans. Landon Sauser, who was on the receiving end of two of Gilligan’s three touchdown passes, hauled in four receptions for 86 yards.
Morgan ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left in the first quarter to open the scoring. He connected with Grahm Goering for touchdowns of 54 and 22 yards late in the second half, threw another touchdown pass to Damarion Williams in the third quarter, and returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth.
“The kids played hard, we just can’t make those mistakes,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “We challenged them at halftime to come out and show who was the better team in the second half and for the most part we did. But you can’t turn the ball over and make mistakes against a good football team like that. Especially against a good football player like Morgan. He’s going to eat you up and he did tonight.”
Iowa City West (3-0, 1-0) opened the season with a 27-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty on Aug. 28, then beat longtime rival Iowa City High, 56-20, in the Battle for the Boot the next week.
But with rising coronavirus cases in Iowa City and surrounding Johnson County, Iowa City schools opted to go to an online-only learning model, which shelved all extracurricular activities until the district returned to in-person learning.
As a result, West missed three weeks of the season and led to multiple programs scrambling to find new opponents -- Dubuque Hempstead among them.
“That’s a good football team we played. They’ve got some really good football players and you could tell they were hungry,” Ploessl said. “They hadn’t played in three weeks and they came out and played like it was their Super Bowl -- not because they were playing us, but because they hadn’t played. You could tell. And we didn’t respond to that well enough and they took advantage of that early on.”
The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of the half.
Goering’s 54-yard score was only possible after a pair of Senior defensive backs collided on the play, giving the Trojans a 14-0 lead with 2:50 left.
Gilligan connected with Sauser for a 53-yard pass on the next play, and McWilliams ran twice for a combined 5 yards before Gilligan and Sauser connected for an easy 7-yard score with 1:39 left in the half.
Senior forced a quick punt, but Gilligan was intercepted by Eric Torres, giving the Trojans possession at the Rams’ 40. Morgan and Goering hooked up from 22 yards out two snaps later.
Senior still had 17 seconds to go downfield and cut into the lead, but Gilligan’s pass was intercepted by Morgan and time expired during the return.
West continued its surge to open the second half, with Morgan finding Williams for a 16-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead just more than 90 seconds into the third quarter.
But the Rams found a way to make it a game.
Jacob Konrardy kicked a 32-yard field goal and Gilligan and Sauser hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:08 left in the third as the Rams crept back within 28-17.
Gilligan found tight end Carson Tart wide open on a quick pass streaking up the middle of the field and the 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior raced untouched 69 yards for a touchdown that brought the Rams within five after the two-point conversion attempt failed.
Senior had a chance to drive for the go-ahead score, but Morgan picked off Gilligan’s third-down pass and returned it 43 yards for a 35-23 lead with 4:48 left.
“Coach talked about how we felt like we kind of underestimated them going into that game because they had that three-week break,” McWilliams said. “He just told us if we’re going to keep playing like we played in the first half that we weren’t going to have a chance. So we knew to be able to come back we had to come out in the second half and give it our all. If we could have played in the first half like we did in the second half, we feel like the outcome could have been different. But, that’s how it played out.”
The Trojans needed Thursday’s win to keep pace with Hempstead (4-1, 2-0) in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship race. Hempstead hosts winless Cedar Rapids Jefferson tonight before closing the regular season at Waterloo West (3-2, 1-1).
Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the regular-season finale next week with a chance to clinch a winning regular season for the third time in four years.
“It’s good, but we still expect more,” Ploessl said. “We have high expectations. We want to win the right way but we also want to win football games. We’ve got to make sure we keep that tradition and we keep the winning attitude. I think we’ve built a good program here and we’ve done some good things, but you’re only as good as you were in your last game. We’ve got to improve and get better and we have a chance at finishing off a good year, and that’s a credit to all the kids and all the hard work they’ve put in to turn this around.”