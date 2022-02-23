A senior who capped off a stellar career and a freshman with three promising years still to come highlighted the Mississippi Valley Conference all-division girls basketball teams.
Dubuque Senior 12th-grader Olivia Baxter, who led the Rams to an above-.500 record the past two seasons for the first time since 2013, was named to the Valley Division first team. In her final season, Baxter averaged 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game as a dominant force in the post for the resurgent Rams.
In her inaugural varsity season, Dubuque Wahlert’s Claire Lueken landed on the Mississippi Division first team. The freshman averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on a young Golden Eagles squad that will return nearly everyone next season.
Hempstead senior Jaelyn Tigges, who averaged a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, landed on the Valley Division second team. She was joined by teammate and Mustangs’ leading scorer Camdyn Kay (13.2 ppg). Dubuque Senior’s leading scorer Sam McDonald (11.5 ppg) was also a Valley second-team selection.
After missing a portion of the season with an injury, Wahlert’s Emma Donovan rejoined the team and was named to the Mississippi Division second team. The junior led the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per contest. Western Dubuque senior Maddy Maahs (9.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg) was also selected to the Mississippi Division second team.
The honorable mention selections included Senior’s Josie Potts and Anna Kruse; Hempstead’s Chandler Houselog and Carleigh Hodgson; Wahlert’s Nora King and Maria Freed; and Western Dubuque’s Karrington Asp and Kaitlyn Thole.