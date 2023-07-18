FORT DODGE, Iowa — Rex Massey had an inkling that Western Dubuque’s opponent may have been a tad under-seeded.
“I said coming out here that I’m not so sure they’re not the best team out here,” Western Dubuque’s third-year head coach said.
After the offensive onslaught that Norwalk displayed, his suspicions may have been confirmed.
Fourth-ranked Norwalk hastily erased an early one-run deficit with a four-run bottom of the first, and tacked on six more in the second to oust No. 8 Western Dubuque, 12-2 in five innings, in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Monday at Rogers Sports Complex.
“They got on a roll and hitting is contagious like so many other things,” Massey said. “It just allowed them to get more and more aggressive. Tip the cap to them.”
The Bobcats (29-10) appeared in their second state tournament in three seasons after winning it all in 2021. WD will play top-seeded North Polk today in a consolation contest to close the season. North Polk was upset by eighth-seeded North Scott in another quarterfinal matchup.
Things started promising for Western Dubuque in the top of the first when Carson Koerperich and Hannah Hoefer delivered consecutive singles. Kiya Steger’s RBI groundout put the Bobcats ahead, 1-0.
But the Warriors responded with a vengeance.
Nyah Hulbert immediately tied it with a solo homer in the bottom half, and three Norwalk hitters followed with a knock in the frame to surge the Warriors to a 4-1 advantage.
“They were incredibly good hits; they were hitting the gaps and everything was on the ground hard,” said WD senior Anna Haverland. “There’s no beating a team that’s consistent like that.”
Four more hits, six more runs, and just an inning later, Norwalk staked itself to a 10-1 lead after two complete.
The Bobcats, who advanced runners into scoring position in three of their five plate appearances, attempted to climb back in the third. Erica Ernzen led off with a single and later scored on Steger’s sharp base hit up the middle to close the gap to 10-2.
Ernzen, a senior and also an integral part of the 2021 championship team, relished the opportunity to have a second experience at state.
“I definitely have everything to be proud of,” Ernzen said. “Coming down here two years ago, we didn’t really expect a lot, and it turned out to be great. Our coaching staff holds us to the highest standards which is why we made it back here again.”
The Warriors tacked on two more in the fourth and held WD scoreless in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.
“It’s incredibly bittersweet,” Haverland said. “You make a really great family out of the people you spend so much time with. For me, this has been an experience, and I’m glad I got to spend it with this group.”
Not a bad run for a team that many considered long shots to make another trip to Fort Dodge.
“This team flew under the radar,” Massey said. “We don’t have a lot of all-staters, but they bonded together and just continued to get better and better. I’m thrilled to death with the things that we’ve accomplished this season.”