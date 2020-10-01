Ian Moller tried to take a business-as-usual approach to his first round of batting practice at Fenway Park in Boston this weekend.
Then, on the last pitch, he not only cleared the fabled Green Monster in left field, he came within a few feet of hitting it over the National Car Rental sign and completely out of the historic ballpark.
Moller, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound catcher from Dubuque Wahlert, hit the home run during the Future Stars Series International Week in Boston and New Hampshire. It marked the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft prospect’s second-to-last major showcase event of the calendar year. The Under Armor All-American Game is this weekend.
“I’ve played in a lot of minor league stadiums and a lot of spring training stadiums, but it just feels a lot different when you’re in a major league stadium,” said Moller, whose previous experience in a big league park came last summer in Atlanta. “You feel kind of small because everything is so huge. It was kind of surreal this time, because the Red Sox played there the night before we were there.
“But playing in a stadium like that definitely elevates your game and makes you want to play a little better. You know this is the highest stage you can get in baseball. It’s kind of a crazy feeling.”
Moller went 1-for-4 while playing two of the three games in the series, which featured the top United States-born and international draft prospects in the 2021 high school graduating class. Defensively behind the plate, he effectively framed 28 of the 31 pitches considered to be 50/50 balls on the edge of the strike zone. Major league catchers shoot for the 40-50% range.
But he turned heads with his blast in batting practice. The Green Monster is only 310 feet from home plate, but 37 feet tall.
“I was looking at it before BP and I was thinking it was pretty high. I wasn’t sure if I could get one out, because you have to hit it hard and high,” Moller said. “You try not to think about it, because when you do, you usually end up taking bad swings. But, on the last pitch, I treated it like a home run derby and let it loose just to see if I could do it.
“I didn’t think much of it at first. But, when I looked at my phone afterward, I saw it kind of blew up. I thought it was a normal thing to do, but a lot of people told me that wasn’t normal. That’s when it sunk in that I did something special.”
The Future Stars Series International Week attracted top-level scouts and decision-makers from every MLB team, trying to run a fine-toothed comb through potential high-end picks next summer.
Moller, a Louisiana State University recruit, already grades out as a first-round talent because of his physical tools, and the Perfect Game USA scouting service recently listed him as the No. 3 overall prospect in his graduating class. This weekend, scouts paid more attention to Moller when he didn’t have a bat or ball in his hand.
“To be honest, I don’t know how some of these kids don’t have a nervous breakdown because of the pure stress and agony of the way they’re picked apart,” said Steven Moller, Ian’s father and coach. “They look at the way you get off the bus. They look at how you interact with the coaches and the other players. You’ll have some who, instead of watching the game, will watch you the whole time you’re in the dugout.
“You have to check all the boxes as a player, but they’re not going to invest in you until they know who you are as a person. I have a much greater appreciation of everything Calvin Harris and his family went through this time last year. It’s a lot for a young man to handle.”
Harris, a catcher from Western Dubuque, went unselected in the abbreviated five-round MLB Draft this summer and turned down free agent contracts from the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox. He recently began his freshman year at the University of Mississippi.
Dubuque County now has three Southeastern Conference recruits in Moller, Harris and Dubuque Wahlert’s Tommy Specht, who is committed to Kentucky.