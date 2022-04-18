Ryan Beck and Nikita Borodayenko added yet another layer to an already explosive Dubuque Fighting Saints offense this weekend.
Both scored goals in their return to the lineup from minor nagging injuries as the Saints blitzed Green Bay, 9-4 on Friday night and 7-2 on Saturday. The Saints (39-16-2-3) lead the United States Hockey League with 248 goals and have won seven consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the league.
“We’ve still been practicing, but that’s not quite the same as playing in a game,” said Beck, who tallied a goal and an assist Saturday after missing three games. “I probably could have played the last couple of games, but it’s better to play it kind of safe with the playoffs coming up. To get back in games and be back in the groove is huge.
“We’re still battling little injuries here and there, but we have so many really smart, really skilled players who slot in in so many different roles.”
Beck has contributed nine goals and 46 points in 51 games this season, while Borodayenko has put up 17 goals and 25 points in 47 games.
“It was huge to have both of those guys back and contributing,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “At this time of the year, you need depth and you need contributions from everybody. At the end of the year, it gets tight, and if you have holes in the lineup, it makes it harder on the top scorers to help you win. Those two did a great job this weekend.”
Borodayenko scored once on Friday in Green Bay and twice on Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I feel better, 100%, and I’m very happy to help the team win,” Borodayenko said. “A big thank-you to my linemates for making really good passes to me. The whole team played really well this weekend. It takes great teamwork to score nine goals in one game and seven goals in the next.”
The Saints certainly shared the scoring wealth this weekend, as 12 different skaters tallied at least one point on Friday night and 13 different players contributed on Saturday.
“That’s awesome,” said Connor Kurth, who tallied two goals and two assists Saturday. “People don’t necessarily see it, but we’ve had guys constantly working on goal scoring and making plays by staying extra in practice all season long. It’s nice to see it show for them.
“It gives the boys confidence going into the playoffs, too. We know that, if we play the right way, we’ll get the goals when we need them.”
Despite a few short lapses this weekend, the Saints played the right way in sweeping last-place Green Bay. And, in one-sided games, it can be easy to stray from the details.
“The thing is, you can’t just turn it on when you need it,” Kurth said. “You have to do it all year long, so you’re ready for the playoffs. We need to be focused, no matter the score.”
Axel Kumlin and Davis Burnside also scored goals for the Saints on Saturday night. Defensemen Max Burkholder, Michael Feenstra, Lucas Olvestad and Samuel Sjolund and forwards Shawn O’Donnell, Max Montes, Stephen Halliday and Riley Stuart all added assists.
All seven defensemen found the scoresheet this weekend. They contributed two goals and eight assists in the two games.
“We try to activate in the offense every time we can, but, at the same time, we don’t want to take too big of risks,” Kumlin said. “There are games where we have a little more time and space, so we can do something a little extra. It’s something we work on a lot when we have optional skills ice time after practice. It’s definitely something we’ve improved a lot this season.
“The important thing is to be prepared for the playoffs. We want to do every single detail as well as we can every single game. We can’t put on the brakes now”
Paxton Geisel stopped 24 shots to improve to 25-9-0-2 with a 3.11 goals against average and .898 save percentage. The rookie ranks third in the USHL in victories.
Dubuque (39-16-2-3) moved into a tie with Chicago (37-13-8-1) for first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference, although the Steel regained sole possession with a 3-2 overtime win at Team USA’s U17 squad on Sunday afternoon.
Dubuque finished the season series with a 6-0-1 record against Green Bay.