BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four years ago, the Iowa-Grant softball team had to do all they could to stay in the game against eventual state-champion Juda/Albany in a 6-1 Division 4 sectional final loss.
This time around, the Panthers held their own in an equally-matched contest on Wednesday afternoon.
However, the end result was still the same. Juda/Albany used two hits — one in the first and one in the sixth — to hold off the Panthers, 1-0, in a Division 4 sectional final to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
The Jaguars (18-6) advanced to Tuesday’s state semifinals at UW-Green Bay.
“We worked hard to beat some tough teams to get here,” Iowa-Grant coach Deanna Fulton said. “We came in here with confidence, we just couldn’t string a couple hits together.”
The Panthers (16-9) finished with three hits, including a triple from sophomore Cameron Shores.
“We hit some deep shots early on, but their pitcher threw a great game,” Fulton said. “When she was able to get ahead in the count she made it hard for us to stay balanced with her change up.”
Juda/Albany pitcher Avary Briggs went all seven innings for the Jaguars, striking out four and walking two.
The Jaguars scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Anna Skoumal singled to right center before stealing second base. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ciarrah Davis, and scored when the next batter laid down another bunt, and a fielding error was committed by the Panthers.
“I thought our defense played really well and Mya (McCarthy) threw a great game,” Fulton said. “They were able to scrape a run across, and we couldn’t find a way to get it done.”
McCarthy struck out two and walked two while giving up just two hits.
The Panthers got a lead-off single from McCarthy in the top of the sixth inning, but she was only able to advance to second base before the next three batters were retired.
“No one expected us to be here,” Fulton said. “Juda/Albany is known for having a strong program. I hope now Iowa-Grant can be known for having a strong program as well.”