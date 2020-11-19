Here is a capsule look at tonight’s WIAA regional finals:
DIVISION 4
NEKOOSA (2-4) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (4-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Top-seeded Prairie du Chien is coming off its highest scoring output of the season after beating No. 4 Westby, 29-22, in its semifinal. The Blackhawks are coming off a run to the state semifinals last season and winning their final game of the 2020 season would be a good follow-up. Second-seeded Nekoosa also scored a season high in the regional semifinal, rolling past No. 3 Viroqua, 52-32. The Papermakers had scored 70 points in their previous five games combined.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 28, Nekoosa 22
DIVISION 5
LA CROSSE AQUINAS (4-3) at LANCASTER (5-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Lancaster won, 34-0
Outlook — Lancaster dismantled Melrose-Mindoro, 42-13, in its semifinal while fourth-seeded Aquinas upset top-seeded Darlington, 34-25. The Flying Arrows have alternated wins and losses since a season-opening two-game win streak. Tonight gives Lancaster a chance to finish how it started.
TH prediction — Lancaster 35, Aquinas 28
DIVISION 6
HIGHLAND (7-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (5-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Highland won, 32-27, on Oct. 16
Outlook — Top-seeded Potosi/Cassville beat No. 4 De Soto, 30-22, in last week’s semifinal and has won two straight gsames. No. 3 Highland won on the road at No. 2 River Ridge, 32-14, in the other semifinal. Only one team this season has scored more than 14 points against the undefeated Cardinals this season, and avenging a narrow loss will be a motivating factor for the co-op.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 27, Highland 22