The Dubuque Hempstead baseball team took another step toward repeating as Mississippi Valley Conference champions.
Logan Runde went 3-for-4 and John Cornelius homered and drove in three runs as the Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 7-5, in the first game of their doubleheader on Monday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Runde doubled and scored a pair of runs for Hempstead, which improved to 23-7 overall and 19-6 in the MVC. Brock Booth tripled and earned the win on the mound, striking out six over seven innings. He allowed six hits, one walk and only three of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
The Mustangs lead Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-12, 19-9) by 1.5 games in the Valley Division standings. Xavier split with Cedar Rapids Prairie on Monday and closes its MVC slate on Friday against Western Dubuque. Hempstead hosts Western Dubuque today and Cedar Falls on Friday.
Dubuque Wahlert 23-19, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jake Brosius had five combined home runs and 15 RBIs on six hits as the Golden Eagles cruised. Brosius had two home runs and a double in the first game, then added two grand slams and a two-run shot in the second game.
Western Dubuque 5-3, Iowa City West 2-7 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats split a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader with the Trojans.
Edgewood-Colesburg 5, Wyoming Midland 3 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 14 hitters as the Vikings improved to 7-15. The sophomore improved to 6-2 and has fanned 88 batters in 48 innings of work this season. Parker Rochford had two triples and scored a pair of runs for Ed-Co.
Camanche 18-8, Bellevue 0-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking hit a solo home run for Bellevue, but the Comets were limited to three combined hits in a pair of losses to Camanche.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 10-10, Waterloo West 0-2 — At Hempstead: Mady Pint tripled and homered in the opener and Peyton Paulsen struck out eight in a five-inning one-hitter as the Mustangs swept the Wahawks. Pint and Lydia Ettema homered in the second game and Hempstead’s Carleigh Hodgson finished the day 5-for-6.
Dubuque Senior 3-3, Waterloo East 1-7 — At Wiegand Field: Sophie Link and Aubree Steines each had two hits in the first game and Link scored a pair of runs as the Rams split with the Trojans. Sam McDonald tripled and drove in a run in the second game for Senior.
Cedar Falls 13-20, Dubuque Wahlert 5-5 — At Wahlert: Alexia Zeal went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the opener, but the Golden Eagles dropped a pair to Cedar Falls. Anna Roling was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in the second game for Wahlert, and Julia Busch added two hits and two RBIs.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4, Western Dubuque 6-13 — At Farley, Iowa: Abigail Kluesner hit a pair of home runs as the Bobcats split with the Hawks.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 7, Zwingle 6 — At Epworth, Iowa: David Fitzgerald, Dylan Pardoe and Mitch Kramer had two hits apiece as the Orioles clipped Zwingle in the semifinals of the Rickardsville Tournament.